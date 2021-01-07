LaMelo Ball touches keep everyone guessing, including his own coach

LaMelo Ball has given the Charlotte Hornets a jolt on the offensive end of the floor, in large part due to his passing ability. When Ball has the rock in his hands, he keeps everyone guessing on what he is going to do, including James Borrego — the head coach of the Hornets.

Asked James Borrego about LaMelo Ball's passing ability. “I have no idea what's going to happen when he touches the ball," he said. "I have no idea. His teammates don't know, and most importantly our opponents don't know. Nah, look he sparks us. He energizes us.” — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 7, 2021

Early in the season, Ball has been utilized as a key role player off of the bench for the Hornets. The rookie guard continues to see increased minutes as the season progresses, allowing him to get comfortable in his first year in the NBA.

Through the first eight games of the new season, Ball is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while playing 24 minutes per contest. In the past five games alone, the first-year guard has notched 15.6 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game while also shooting 34.6 percent from three-point range.

Coming into the NBA, Ball was well-known for his flashy passes and playmaking ability. The California native has carried over his passing skills to the NBA and is creating highlights nearly every time he takes the floor.

Playing with someone who looks to pass first is something that players love to have. And despite coming off of the bench, Borrego believes Ball is creating a spark for the team when they need it the most.

Seeing that Charlotte also has Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham at their guard spots, Ball isn’t seeing the floor as much as he could. However, with his recent performances, it seems like it is only a matter of time before Ball is starting at point guard for the Hornets.