Ashley Alvano, ex-girlfriend of Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball, was seen hanging out with Washington Wizards sophomore Rui Hachimura. Sports Gossip posted a video on Instagram with Alvano filming themselves in the mirror, with the 22-year old Hachimura hilariously dancing in the background.

They certainly look like they’re having fun, along with their other friend.

The youngest Ball brother dated Alvano through his high school days and their relationship ended in January 2019, just about a year into their romance.

LaMelo has yet to make a reaction to this news or it’s unknown whether he’ll have thoughts at all. Nonetheless, the two must have already moved past their relationship and it seems like Alvano has her sights set on a new baller.

Despite being just a rookie, LaMelo Ball has been a household name in the hoops world. Ball saw his NBA dreams come true about a month ago after getting drafted with the no. 3 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets. Many are certainly looking forward to seeing the former Chino Hills play in the NBA after one year of professional basketball in Australia. Ball will make his preseason debut on Saturday night in a home game against the Toronto Raptors.

As for Hachimura, he had quite a promising debut campaign with Washington last year. The Japanese-born player averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 48 games in 2019-20. Hachimura and the Wizards look to take strides this season with the arrival of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. Rui Hachimura should take a larger role in his second NBA season. Perhaps he could get some inspiration and motivation from LaMelo’s former lover.