LaMelo Ball’s status for Hornets preseason finale after ankle injury

LaMelo Ball scared every Charlotte Hornets fan when he exited the team’s preseason loss to the Washington Wizards with an ankle injury on Monday night. Ball screamed in pain and hit the hardwood before leaving the game after 20 minutes of action. The star guard was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a sprained left ankle.

On Tuesday, the Hornets revealed that LaMelo Ball won’t travel with the team to Philadelphia for their final preseason game against the 76ers, scheduled for Wednesday.

Per the team’s PR account on Twitter, Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said that LaMelo Ball came to the arena for treatment. Clifford added that Ball will undergo imaging this afternoon and the team will provide more updates when available.

It’s not surprising that Ball won’t play in the team’s final preseason game, as the contest is meaningless in the grand scheme of things. The Hornets star’s health, however, is paramount to this team’s success.

It’s no coincidence that the franchise has increased their win totals by 10 each year since Ball, a quintessential point guard, was drafted back in 2020.

He hasn’t had a fully clean bill of health though, as the 21-year-old missed a month of action during his rookie year due to a fractured wrist.

Hornets fans will just have to hope that Ball’s sprained ankle doesn’t cost him as much time on the sidelines as the wrist injury.

Here’s hoping that LaMelo Ball’s ankle injury isn’t a serious one. Stay tuned for further updates.