The time has come for Boston Red Sox newcomer Roman Anthony. On Monday, he hit his first career home run at Fenway Park against the Colorado Rockies.

Not only that, he hit a fairly long homer in the 9-3 victory, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

His hit the ball 481 feet into straightaway center field. Afterward, Anthony was given the ultimate welcome by his teammates by donning the iconic Wally the Green Monster head, a tradition after someone hits a home run.

On June 9, Anthony was called up by the Red Sox to play against the Tampa Bay Rays. He went 0-for-4 but had a groundout RBI in his MLB debut. On June 28, Anthony had a breakthrough performance against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He went 3 for 6 with a double and two runs scored as the Red Sox won 15-1. All this came on the heels of a stellar performance in Triple-A with the Worcester Red Sox.

In the minor leagues, Anthony batted .288, with 61 hits, 10 home runs, and 29 RBIs. When it comes to talent, Anthony brings a mighty swing and a sense of plate control. Additionally, he brings a sense of speed and defensive prowess.

Boston is currently 47-45 heading into the All-Star break. As for Anthony, he finds himself in unique company.

Red Sox players who hit their first home run at Fenway Park

Anthony is one of four Red Sox players who hit their first career home run at the famed Fenway Park. On April 26, 1912, the year that Fenway Park opened, Hugh Bradley hit the first ever home run in Boston.

This year, shortstop Marcelo Mayer hit his first home run on June 11 against the New York Yankees. On June 30, Wilyer Abreu hit the first inside-the-park home run and grand slam at Fenway Park against the Cincinnati Reds.

Even though that wasn't his first career home run.