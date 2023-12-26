The Charlotte Hornets visit the Los Angeles Clippers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hornets are 7-20 this season, and 1-9 in their last 10 games. They are currently on a seven-game losing streak, as well. With LaMelo Ball out, Charlotte is led by Terry Rozier as he scores 23.2 points per game. Rozier also leads the team with 7.1 assists per game. As a team, on the entire season, the Hornets are averaging 110.4 points per game. Besides Ball, the Hornets will be at full strength.

The Clippers ended their win streak a few games ago, and with that, a losing streak started. Los Angeles is 17-12, and they have lost their last two games. Kawhi Leonard is the leading scorer for Los Angeles. He averages 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season. However, he has a hip injury which renders him questionable for this game.

Charlotte Hornets: +12 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: -12 (-108)

Over: 227.5 (-108)

Under: 227.5 (-112)

Charlotte need to make sure they do not get down to much in this game. If they allow the Clippers to take a large early lead, the Hornets will not be able to cover the spread. However, Terry Rozier has been picking up the slack in a massive way. Without Ball, Rozier is scoring 23.8 points per game to go along with 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. Rozier is going to have to carry the team on his back in order for the Clippers to cover the spread.

One other player to keep an eye for the Hornets is Miles Bridges. Bridges is scoring 19.1 points per game without Ball this season. Bridges is a big part of the offense, and that should be a factor in this game. If he can play a good game, and give Rozier some support, the Hornets will be able to cover the spread.

The Clippers have a great chance to cover the spread in this game. Firstly, the Hornets are without LaMelo Ball. This is a big loss for them. With ball, the Hornets are 5-10, but without him, the Hornets are 2-10. Charlotte also scores significantly less without Ball on the court. Ball being out gives the Clippers a chance to cover the spread.

The Clippers are pretty good defensively, though. They are 12th in scoring defense as they allow 112.7 points per game. They also hold teams to the sixth-lowest field goal percentage in the NBA. The Hornets will struggle to make their shots in this game, and the Clippers need to be able to take advantage of that. Their defense alone will be good enough to help them cover the spread.

Betting on the Hornets without LaMelo Ball is a very tough thing to do. I am definitely going to stay away from it. Charlotte is 0-5 against the Western Conference this season, as well. However, the Clippers are 12-point favorites. I do not like a spread that large, so I am going to go with the Hornets.

Final Hornets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Hornets +12 (-112), Under 227.5 (-112)