Mason Plumlee has been a productive member of the Charlotte Hornets this season, and with his effectiveness on the court comes the interest from other teams in his trade potential. Plumlee has been around the league long enough to know what comes around and how the gears change during this time of the year (via Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer).

“It’s not even tough for me anymore,” Plumlee said. “I’ve loved my time here, this year especially. I’ve loved playing for Cliff, I’ve loved playing with guys like Melo. I’m appreciative for it. … If they want to move on, that’s a business decision. But it’s not really tough by the time you get to this point in your career.”

With the Hornets going nowhere this season plus the fact that Mason Plumlee’s current contract is about to expire at the end of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the former Duke Blue Devils star is unsurprisingly being mentioned more and more in discussions ahead of this week’s NBA trade deadline. So far this season, the 32-year-old Mason Plumlee is averaging 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per outing. He is shooting 67.4 percent from the field and boasts of a 67.4 effective field goal percentage.

Plumlee can be a major boost as a quality rental to any team looking to make the NBA Playoffs and have a deep run in it. He can also be a great acquisition for a team looking to improve its financial flexibility given the nature of his contract.

Should the Hornets ultimately trade Mason Plumlee, they’d open up more playing time for Mark Williams and Nick Richards at the center slot.