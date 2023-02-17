Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. And, of course, he’s the current owner of the Charlotte Hornets. In this specific post, we’re looking at Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023 as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

Michael Jordan’s Net Worth In 2023 (estimate): $1.7 billion

Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023 is roughly $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. It’s obviously relatively early in the year, so this number can be fluid depending on when you’re reading this compared to the time of the writing.

Michael Jordan actually went down a full $500 million in value from 2020 to 2021. More on that in a second.

According to Forbes, Jordan’s net worth was at an estimated $2.1 billion in 2020, making him the richest former professional athlete in the world. He also became the first billionaire athlete and joined the three-comma club in 2014, per Business Insider. However, it was more recently reported that Jordan lost roughly $500 million in strange fashion.

Believe it or not, the six-time NBA champion only made around $90 million in NBA career earnings, with $63 million coming in his final two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He also received a steady stream of income from endorsements for companies like Nike, Gatorade, Hanes, McDonald’s and Upper Deck, among others.

As seen with his basketball income, Michael Jordan obviously made most of his fortune after he retired from the game. He continues to be an ambassador for Nike and has his own apparel line, Jordan Brand, under their umbrella. He reportedly just received a $256 million payout from Nike after Jordan Brand made $5.1 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. He’s pushing $2 billion in pre-tax earnings from his corporate sponsors.

Much of his net worth now is attributed to the team he owns, the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time Finals MVP reportedly bought the Hornets for $175 million in 2010. The franchise’s worth rose in value over the past year and is reportedly worth roughly $1.7 billion, per Forbes, which ironically matches Jordan’s estimated net worth. MJ did sell a minority stake of his shares with the Hornets, but he did say that he has no interest in giving up ownership the team.

In addition to all this, Michael Jordan became an investor in DraftKings in 2020 and a co-owner of a NASCAR team that same year. He also has several luxury mansions that he owns as part of his massive asset base.

Michael Jordan has certainly done a tremendous job managing his assets in his post-basketball career. Other NBA players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant will surely look up to the GOAT in this regard. Time will tell just how much his value increases over the years, but it doesn’t seem like it is in a place to slow down anywhere in the near future.

Not only does owning an NBA franchise obviously help, but his connection to Nike remains strong, as does his general drawing power as an icon. Jordan Brand will continue to make him gobs of money for years to come, and if he ever decides to sell the Hornets, a big payout awaits. That’s especially true as NBA franchise valuations continue to rise and new TV money gets set to come in.

Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023 as he turns 60 years old?