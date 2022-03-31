The Charlotte Hornets flew into the Big Apple and beat the New Knicks in a fun-filled game, 125-114. Madison Square Garden always seems to bring the best out of its visitors, and Miles Bridges seems to be affected by that same blessing.

In Bridges’ last game against the Knicks, he dropped 38 points. On Wednesday night, he put up 31 points, including 14 straight in the third quarter. He has been on a tear all season long and is hitting his stride here in the twilight part of the regular season. With the win over the Knicks, the Hornets have secured a spot into the play-in tournament as well.

In his post game interview, Bridges quoted the late great Kobe Bryant when he was asked about the significance of this win.

“Were not comfortable. What did Kobe say? Not finished. Job’s not finished,” Bridges said.

Miles Bridges threw down the windmill 😤 pic.twitter.com/dk36taxZQy — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 31, 2022

Kobe Bryant had a handful of nights when he caught fire against the Knicks, highlighted by a 61-point performance in MSG, which is a record for any visitor in that building. Bridges might’ve been 30 points shy of that mark, but he definitely willed his team to a much-needed victory. The great players always know when it’s time to take over and Miles Bridges did whatever was necessary to help his team get over the hump.

With this win, the Hornets have now won 10 of their last 14 games and still sit firmly in the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte will need more performances like this one to come out of Bridges to help power them past this play-in tournament and get a legit spot in the playoffs. They have another interesting matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, and it should be another fun one in the City of Brotherly Love.