Miles Bridges didn't hold back in expressing his frustration on the Hornets' slump...

The Charlotte Hornets' losing streak extends to six as they fell to the Chicago Bulls 117-110. They are now 10-36 on the season and things aren't looking too great. Injuries continue to be the driving force why this team is losing consecutive games. Not to mention that it takes a little while for them to get going on the offensive side of the ball. Fortunately, they still have a few promising guys, like PJ Washington, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges to make games somewhat competitive throughout.

All three guys had over 20 points each on Wednesday against the Bulls, with Bridges leading the way with a team-high 30.

Losses are stacking up and weighing on Hornets

Bridges had a monster game, adding 15 rebounds to his scoring total. However, it still sucks to put out that effort in a loss.

“It’s hard, man. It’s hard. Of course everybody wants to win,” Bridges said about this recent losing streak. “Everybody on this team wants to win. It’s hard. We’re learning, we’re getting through it. I don’t want to blame it on injuries, but it’s hard when your main guys aren’t out there. That’s no excuse. Like I said, we’ve been dealing with injuries all year and we’ve got to find a way to get a win.”

Terry Rozier comments ‘losing culture' in Charlotte

Rozier is candid about the winning nature of Miami compared to Charlotte. “It’s the total opposite. In Charlotte you’re kinda used to losing and kind of the DNA, which sucks to say…” #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/ycJZkbPDcM — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 30, 2024

Rozier touched on the difference of losing games in South Beach with the Miami Heat than in Charlotte, and made a remark about the culture with the Hornets. According to Miles Bridges though, Rozier wasn't too far off the mark.

“He not wrong. I'm not saying we got losing DNA, but the way that we've been taking losses it's like we're just moving on. Were not taking it that serious. We gotta take it serious man. Terry's getting a lot of backlash about what he said, but he's been a vet in this locker room. He sees what's going on so, we just need to use that as motivation,” Bridges added.

Everyone can see that the Hornets are lacking talent compared to other teams in the NBA. Steve Clifford even kept it real with his own players about it, too.

“Our problems aren't their effort, work, or how much they wanna win,” Clifford said. “Our problem is we're under talented.”

Clifford emphasized that you can't lie to your players. He certainly didn't mince words to the media either. Charlotte gets back to work Friday as they travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder.