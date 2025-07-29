As the New York Jets will be led by quarterback Justin Fields, the last two seasons have seen Aaron Rodgers under center as the starter, though it won't be that far away until he makes his return to MetLife Stadium. With a lot of pressure on the Jets this upcoming season, the first game will be against Rodgers and his new team in the Pittsburgh Steelers, as star Quinnen Williams comments on the occasion.

Williams would speak to Kay Adams after Tuesday's practice session in training camp and ask about the Week 1 matchup against Rodgers and Pittsburgh. The star defensive tackle would say that it will be “super fun” and reminisce about the time spent with Rodgers when he was with New York.

“It's super fun for me, too. I played him at Green Bay, I was on the team with them, and got a chance to play them again, first game of the year,” Williams said. “And to play him at Green Bay, and you hear the stories, and to hear the great things about a Hall of Fame quarterback, but then to have him on your team. And you get this chance to see the work that he put in, to see the way he carries himself, to all the leadership he carries himself, and then he goes to be on another team.

Quinnen Williams on facing former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. Could listen to Quinnen all day. Jets v Steelers Week 1. @nyjets @UpAndAdamsShow @QuinnenWilliams pic.twitter.com/Q9dx9kjJLL — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 29, 2025

Jets' Quinnen Williams speaks more on the Aaron Rodgers matchup

With the Jets preparing for the 2025 season, the team is hoping it can start it with a bang as the matchup against the Steelers and Rodgers will no doubt be a highly anticipated game for the football world. Subsequently, Williams would speak more on the contest and how he feels Rodgers will prepare for the outing, due to them being teammates the last few seasons.

“It's like, I know he's working, like I know what he's doing,” Williams said. “I know he's putting in the time to destroy every single battle on this defense. I know he's leading. I know he's talking to the receivers and talking to the offensive line about how they got to stop this person or stop that person. So I got to come out every single day a little bit more, turned up a little bit more, and do the things a little bit harder, a little bit more, because I know he's over there doing the same thing.”

At any rate, New York looks to improve after finishing 5-12, putting them third in the AFC East, as they host Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 7.