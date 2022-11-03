BREAKING: Miles Bridges pleads no contest to domestic violence charges

From being one of the top young stars in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges saw his career implode right before his eyes back in June after he was arrested over felony domestic violence charges. More than four months later, the 24-year-old’s court case has come to an end after Bridges pleaded no contest to his crime.

This report comes via Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court and will face three years of probation and no jail time as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 after being accused by his then-girlfriend of assault in front of their two children. Apart from the one felony count of injuring a child’s parent, Bridges also faced two charges of child abuse.

At the moment, Bridges remains jobless after teams from around the league understandably opted not to sign the controversial forward in free agency.

It is worth noting that should a team decide to sign Bridges, the league’s collective bargaining agreement stipulates that the NBA “has the right to suspend, fine, dismiss or disqualify him from any further association from the league because he pleaded no contest.”

The fact that Bridges has avoided jail time is obviously a significant development here. However, according to the report, the 6-foot-6 forward’s punishment will include domestic violence counseling, parenting classes, mandatory community service, and weekly narcotics testing. He will also be banned from owning a firearm or any dangerous weapons, while also serving out a 10-year restraining order from his accuser.

Prior to his career-changing court case, Bridges was expected to be one of the most sought-after players in free agency last summer. In his breakout year with the Hornets last season, the former lottery pick produced career-best averages of 20.2 points on 49.1 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while also connecting on 1.9 triples per game.