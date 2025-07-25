With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the New York Yankees need to make a couple of moves to stay competitive in the AL playoff scene. At the moment, the Yankees hold the top Wild Card spot. Yet, they would love to take first place back from the Toronto Blue Jays. The sooner, the better. One of the team's top prospects, outfielder Spencer Jones, was scratched from the Triple-A lineup tonight. However, this was due to back spasms, not a trade, according to YES Network's Jack Curry on X (formerly Twitter).

“Spencer Jones has back spasms and won’t start for AAA Scranton tonight,” posted Curry on the social media platform. “His absence from the lineup has nothing to do with a potential trade.”

Jones has held his own since reaching Triple-A, showcasing why he might be closer to the majors than many realize. The issue is that the Yankees now have a glut of talent in the outfield. Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Jasson Dominguez are the everyday starters. Trent Grisham has been excellent as the fourth outfielder. At the moment, an opportunity in the majors for Jones isn't apparent. Will Yankees GM Brian Cashman use Jones as a chip to acquire more immediate help for New York?

Will Spencer Jones play for Yankees at the major league level?

Can these back spasms keep the Yankees from trading Jones if they need to? While its possible, back spasms are usually a short-term affliction. If that's the case, then he should be back in the Triple-A lineup soon. When he's back, there are of course a couple of different options that could happen. First off, Cashman could certainly trade Jones as a part of a package to help fill some of the team's holes, most notably in the pitching staff.

If that happens, then there's a chance that Jones goes to a team that could use him right away. Perhaps he'd be the centerpiece of a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen or the Pittsburgh Pirates' Mitch Keller. Or he stays put and continues to bide his time until an opportunity opens up in the Bronx. Whatever happens, don't be surprised to see Jones in the majors by season's end. The question is: will it be in pinstripes, or another team's colors?