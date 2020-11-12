Anthony Edwards is one of the projected top picks in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft. With that said, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan made sure to attend one of his recent pre-draft workouts in Atlanta to get a good look at the young guard.

However, surprised by the appearance of the man whom many NBA players consider the GOAT, Edwards admitted he was in awe after seeing His Airness in person.

“It was crazy that he came to the gym. It was just shocking! It was like, ‘That’s crazy, that’s Michael Jordan!'” Anthony Edwards said of the moment, per the Charlotte Observer.

The Hornets have the third overall pick in the November 18 rookie selection, so Anthony Edwards is very much an option for them. The former Georgia Bulldogs star is not expected to go beyond the third pick, although it remains to be seen if he’ll be drafted earlier considering that there is no consensus No.1 pick at the moment.

As of writing, the Minnesota Timberwolves currently own the no.1 pick, while the Golden State Warriors possess the second pick.

Edwards, however, has no qualms being drafted by the Hornets and playing for Jordan. After all, he can learn a lot from the best shooting guard in NBA history. However, the 19-year-old emphasized that he’d be thankful just to get drafted and be able to play in the NBA.

“It would be a dream come true if they draft me,” Edwards added. “It would be a dream come true no matter who I play for.”

Edwards played one season at Georgia where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 games. He also shot an efficient 40.2 percent from the field and 77.2 percent from the free-throw line, although his 29.4 percent shooting from distant leaves much to be desired.