Hornets guard Terry Rozier gives confident explanation on getting swag back

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Orlando Magic, 106-99 on Wednesday behind Terry Rozier’s 27 points. The Magic kept the game close throughout the first three quarters. But Rozier hit timely buckets to put the Hornets ahead down the stretch and seal the win.

Rozier also had a lot of help from Kelly Oubre Jr. and LaMelo Ball who combined for 43 points. There were parts of the game that looked ugly for the Hornets, but they got it done against the scrappy Magic.

Rozier has had at least 25 points in their last two games. He’s cooking with grease now, but it’s no surprise to him.

“I’m just being me, I don’t think anyone else is surprised,” said Rozier. “This is something we’ve seen before. I just want to give my teammates all my effort and everything else will take care of itself.”

Last season, he led the Hornets in scoring and was huge in clutch moments. He is starting to regain that form after missing a few games to start the season with an ankle injury.

LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, also left his mark in their win over the Magic. He finished with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and did a lot of other things that didn’t show up in the stat sheet. He made hustle plays and hockey assists and showed defensive energy. Hornets coach James Borrego had plenty to say about LaMelo after the decisive win.

“He’s been a winning player, that’s why we drafted him. He’s developed into a more complete NBA player. He belongs in the league and he has winning DNA just oozing out his pores,” said Borrego. “Every time he’s out there he just impacts winning. Defensively, on the board, making a hustle play. He doesn’t need to touch it. He can just go make plays instinctively that impact winning.”

This season, LaMelo is averaging 19.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 2.0 steals a game. He has certainly shown his versatility on a nightly basis. Without him, there is no telling where the Hornets would be. Along with Miles Bridges, they have held down the fort and have the team sitting at a 12-8 record. Now, Rozier is also finally finding a groove again, which is huge for the team going forward.

The Hornets finally have everyone healthy after PJ Washington returned after missing a few games with an ankle injury. Oubre mentioned that “they prayed for this moment.” It should be a lot of fun going forward now that everyone is available.

The Hornets have Turkey Day off and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 26. The Rookie of the Year LaMelo versus the runner-up in Anthony Edwards. Should be a good way for both guys to work off that apple pie.