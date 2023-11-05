Terry Rozier was helped off the court after suffering a painful injury late in the Hornets' game against the Pacers.

The Charlotte Hornets battled the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference matchup. The Hornets played well; however, Charlotte has been hit with misfortune after a Terry Rozier injury occurred towards the end of the game.

Terry Rozier leaves the game with a painful injury in the fourth quarter

The Hornets were leading 115 to 110 when Rozier went down in pain. The veteran point guard did not return to the contest after the team determined he suffered from a strained groin.

UPDATE: Terry Rozier will NOT be returning for the remainder of the game vs. the Pacers due to a groin strain, the Hornets have announced. https://t.co/Mxcml9zY37 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2023

Thankfully, Rozier was able to leave the court with the assistance of his teammates. His groin strain is a blow to Charlotte's guard depth.

Rozier erupted for 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists against the Pacers before the injury. These numbers are nearly identical to his season averages. The 29-year-old's presence will be missed as the Hornets prepare for the In-Season Tournament.

LaMelo Ball is still finding his rhythm with the team after his ankle injury in early 2023. The fourth-year guard is averaging 15.5 points per game, roughly eight points less than he did during the 2022-23 season. However, Ball's playmaking has been a point so far with his eight assists per game.

Terry Rozier's efforts against Indiana did not go to waste. The Hornets won the game by one point after LaMelo Ball's hounding defensive effort on Tyrese Haliburton. Charlotte will use this momentum going into their next matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Hornets can expect veteran point guard Ish Smith to pick up some of the ball-handling duties after Rozier's exit. Hopefully, Rozier can make a quick recovery from his injury to help Charlotte in their quest to make the Playoffs.