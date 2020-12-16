LaMelo Ball is expected to play heavy minutes for the Charlotte Hornets, putting him in contention for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award. Despite liking LaMelo’s chances of winning the award, LaVar Ball believes that LiAngelo Ball would win the award if given the opportunity.

LaMelo Ball is a separate matter. What about LiAngelo? On ESPN’s The Truth Podcast with Jermaine Barnes and Mikey Domagala, LaVar discussed his confidence in LiAngelo being able to produce in the NBA.

“[LaMelo Ball] will be rookie of the year. Only way he won’t is if [an NBA team] lets Gelo. He’ll average 27 points. No 2 minutes here, 5 minutes here, end of the game. I’m talking about letting him play, play. He’s always been a scorer, he’s got a big body, durable. He’s got both legs working. He’s been killing folks on one leg. Let that sucker player and he’s not gonna let his little brother win rookie of the year.”

While LaMelo Ball plays in Charlotte, LiAngelo Ball was recently signed by the Detroit Pistons, only to be waived by the team just two weeks after inking a deal with them. The release of his middle son led LaVar to call out the Pistons and their organization.

Of the three brothers in the family, LaVar believes LiAngelo — not LaMelo Ball or Lonzo — is the strongest and is the most capable scorer. He believes LiAngelo would become one of the best scorers in the NBA if given the chance to start for a team this season.

On the other hand, LaMelo Ball is a favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award due to his playmaking ability. LaMelo was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which should guarantee him a decent-sized role on the Hornets.

Even though LaMelo Ball could be competing for the prestigious award, LaVar believes LiAngelo is the only player who could prevent him from winning the hardware.

How the Hornets evolve around him could affect LaMelo Ball in relationship to the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.