What makes LaMelo Ball really great for Hornets, per Muggsy Bogues

LaMelo Ball is bringing a lot of buzz into the Charlotte Hornets, so much so that even team legend Muggsy Bogues couldn’t help but notice the massive impact he’s making on the franchise.

During the Hornets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Bogues appeared on the NBA Hooper Vision live broadcast and discussed how Melo has been so influential in the success of the team. The former Charlotte star told Quentin Richardson and Jamal Crawford that Ball’s “infectious” attitude and maturity are what makes him different from his peers.

“LaMelo is infectious, the guys love playing with him,” Bogues said. “It’s a treat to see a guy to come in with that type of humbleness and willingness to want to uplift his teammates and I think him playing overseas last year allowed him to grow to play against those type of professional players and gave him a head start coming in to really just blend in with these guys. It’s been very noticeable, especially from last year to this year.”

Sure enough, LaMelo Ball showed the whole of Charlotte what Muggsy Bogues was talking about as he exploded for a career-high 36 points on 8-of-15 shooting from 3-point line. Melo also recorded five rebounds and nine assists, albeit in a losing effort 127-125.

While the Hornets ended up losing, it’s clear how Ball pushed his team and motivated his teammates in their see-saw affair. In fact, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo himself acknowledged Melo–doing a jersey swap with him after their contest.

The present getting respect from the past 🙌@MuggsyBogues talks about LaMelo Ball's game and what the @hornets could accomplish this season. Tune in for #NBAHooperVision on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/vsTSAzwCX9 pic.twitter.com/jMI8jwqY8l — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2021

The future undoubtedly looks bright in Charlotte.