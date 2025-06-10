The Charlotte Hornets secured the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after the lottery. In a class led by Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, and Dylan Harper, experts are curious as to how things will go down on June 25. One ESPN expert put together a mock draft that saw Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson select Harper with the fourth pick, pairing him with former All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball and the Hornets were hampered by injuries last season. They ended with a record of 19-63 after entering the year as one of the league's more interesting teams. However, Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams all showed flashes throughout the season, making this draft an important one. Charlotte has a talented young core, and ESPN's Jonathan Givony thinks that Harper's fit on the team is a good one.

“The Hornets would surely love to add Harper's downhill driving, foul-drawing and strong interior finishing prowess to a big backcourt with a 6-foot-7 LaMelo Ball, who is highly capable of playing alongside another shot creator,” Givony said.

If they take Harper with the fourth pick in the draft, the Hornets' backcourt becomes interesting. In Givony's hypothetical, the Hornets' starting five would be Ball, Harper, Miller, Miles Bridges, and Williams. If that group can stay on the court, they could make some noise in a wide open Eastern Conference.

However, a backcourt led by Ball might not be in Charlotte's long-term plans. There have been rumors that he wants to move to a contending team. His older brother, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, wants the Hornets to trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Regardless of which way they end up going, Harper is one of the best options at No. 4. Hitting on such a high pick is crucial to a rebuilding team. If the former Rutgers guard can come in and have an impact, Charlotte's expectations vary wildly.

Before an offseason that experts expect to be crazy, the Hornets have a big decision to make. Givony believes that Harper is the answer and could lead the team into their future.