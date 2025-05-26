Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has been in the NBA for five seasons now, and he just keeps getting better and better. The only problem is that the Hornets have not been getting better. The Hornets finished with a 19-63 record this year, which was the third-worst in the entire NBA. LaMelo's brother, Lonzo Ball, recently commented about LaMelo going to the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason, and former Clipper Lou Williams can see it happening as well.

LaMelo Ball is an outstanding player, but he doesn't have enough help on the Hornets. The Clippers are one of the better teams in the Western Conference, and adding a player like Ball could take them to the nevel level.

“I can see the Clippers making a play for a premier point guard. I know they’ve been in the market for one,” Lou Williams said, according to a report from Hoops Hype. “They’ve been trying to figure out what they’re going to do at that position. And that’s one of the things that’s going to help them. You know, if you can slide James Harden back over to the two, and kind of give them that balance—put him in a position to start being a scoring guard again, as opposed to the facilitator he’s turned into with the Clippers—that may help them.”

Williams will be paying close attention to the Hornets when the NBA Draft rolls around. The decision that they make during the draft could tell us a lot about what's to come.

“On the other side of it, with Charlotte, if they draft another point guard, they’re showing you their hand,” Williams continued. “They’re showing you that they’re possibly going to move in a different direction, depending on where they draft that point guard in this draft. So I can see the Clippers making a play for LaMelo Ball—and him being able to go home and do something special at the crib.”

Lonzo Ball believes that the LaMelo will go to LA after the Hornets draft Dylan Harper from Rutgers.

“I lowkey got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets, and I got Melo going to the Clips,” Ball said during an episode of his podcast.

LaMelo Ball continues to impress with the Hornets as he averaged over 25 points per game this past season. His scoring numbers have gone up every year since he arrived in the NBA. Ball is one of the best players in the league, and watching him with a playoff contender would be exciting.