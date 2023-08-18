The NBA released schedules across the league and the Charlotte Hornets open their season on Oct. 25th against the Atlanta Hawks at home. Seems like a solid, winnable season opener for them. Two teams more on the younger side with interesting situations. Star point guards, with a few seasoned veterans on roster, and veteran head coaches. Should be a fast paced matchup to kick off one of 82 games. Let's dive into what to expect from the Charlotte Hornets in game one and for the rest of the year.

LaMelo Ball, duh

After only playing in 36 games in the 2022-23 season, expect a healthy LaMelo Ball look to dominate early. In an injury riddled year, Ball put up 23 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in 35 minutes of action. Unfortunately, he did only shoot a 41 percent from the field. Being available and healthy will be the key to being more efficient on the floor. Along with cutting down on turnovers since he averaged nearly four a game with 3.6.

Anyway, playing the Hawks in game one of the season is the perfect way for Ball & the Hornets to get rolling. Ball averages 21 points, seven rebounds, and 8.6 assists against them on 47 percent shooting from the field. Routinely picking apart a defense that was ranked 22nd in defensive rating in the 2022-23 season. Hopefully they continue to struggle on that end of the floor for Ball to captivate the Hive in the season debut.

Getting the young guys acclimated

Although the Hornets did just draft Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr., and the other rookies, the Hornets are still one of the younger teams in the association. The most important young player moving into next season could arguably be Mark Williams, who's entering year two. Once Mason Plumlee was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, Williams was inserted into the starting lineup and made an impact immediately. Helping the Charlotte Hornets move into the top-10 in defensive efficiency for about a month straight.

His activity on the defensive end makes him one of the Hornets' most important players already. Having a rim protector in the NBA is still a benefit to have for most teams in the NBA. His offense alongside a healthy LaMelo Ball should be fun to watch. Easy lob plays, dump offs into the dunkers spot, and put back attempts should come often for him. James Bouknight, Kai Jones, and Bryce McGowens are in make-or-break situations as well. It's time to see if they have a sustainable role within the rotation. Again, the Hawks game will be a good experience to get their feet wet. Not that Atlanta is a terrible team, but rather one that is potentially on their level.

Year two under Steve Clifford

The Hornets did take a step back in terms of winning compared to years past. In 2022-23, they finished 27-55. Two years ago, under James Borrego, they 43-39 and in the Play-In tournament. They took a step back, but you can point to injuries to key players as the reason why. Still, the Hornets fanbase was not a huge fan to bring Steve Clifford in for a second stint in Charlotte. On the bright side though, the team made strides defensively that they failed to make since Ball has been a member of the organization.

It should be an interesting year for this team as long as key guys stay healthy. A playoff spot is realistic goal this year. Especially with the bottom of the Eastern Conference being kind of wide open. Having veteran guys like Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, and eventually Miles Bridges after the first 10 games should make for a solid team to watch. Charlotte can make waves this year and trend in the right direction. Cheers to another fun year of basketball.