RUMOR: The 3 veterans Hornets are considering as LaMelo Ball’s backup

The Charlotte Hornets roster can still use some upgrades. At least everyone knows that LaMelo Ball will be present and the featured piece of the franchise manning the point guard position. Hell, you can probably speculate how the rest of the starting lineup will look, but who will be backing up their franchise player? There have been two names that have been floating around for the organization all summer long. Isaiah Thomas is the likely favorite to return, but the Hornets legend Kemba Walker has been linked back to Buzz City as well. The latest name to join that race is Elfrid Payton, per Marc Stein.

All three guys have plenty of experience to man the point guard spot in spurts off the bench. Both Thomas and Walker averaged north of 20 points per game, have playoff experience, and could probably the most upside as a mentor for LaMelo Ball. Payton never found his niche as a scorer in the NBA like the other two guys, but he is a live body on defense. He could make life hard for the opposing players he is guarding on a nightly basis and is a solid playmaker. He has a career average of 5.7 assists. Payton would be a viable option for Steve Clifford coming off the bench for the Hornets so both guys are more known for their defense.

Payton is fresh off of backing up Chris Paul and Cam Payne with the Phoenix Suns. Paul is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, so maybe he learned a thing or two from him. Walker is coming off an abysmal season with the New York Knicks. He averaged a career-low 11.6 points per game and played a career-low 37 games under Tom Thibodeau. He can use a fresh start in a familiar area. Thomas was shut out of the league for a couple of years but found a home with the Hornets in the 2021-22 season.

After signing IT, the Hornets had a 12-5 record in 17 games. His impact was felt immediately by all the young players. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges endorsed his presence in the locker room countless times when asked about it by reporters. The former MVP finalist also has been adamant about running it back with the Hornets. He established a lot of rapport with everyone on the roster. He got to reunite with Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward as well. Everyone meshed well whenever he arrived. Every team needs a veteran presence on its roster. Why do you think the Miami Heat keeps re-signing Udonis Haslem?

No disrespect to the other two veteran guards at all. They’ve been in the league for awhile and might be able to provide similar things, but there’s no point in bringing in a different voice. Especially if the team already loves having Thomas around the organization.

Walker gave the city of Charlotte eight great years of service as a member of the Hornets. They saw him become an All-Star, but more importantly, a leader within the community. Every time he returns to the city team personnel embraces him. From security guards, concession workers, you name it. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t seem like the best of times to reunite. Walker was traded to the Detroit Pistons and there is still a buyout pending for his release from there, but the Hornets have their veteran point guard in Thomas.

Walker will always mean a lot to the organization, but they can’t let Thomas walk in the offseason with so many of the players wanting him back in the building. Hopefully, Walker finds a home and can revitalize his career. Surely he can still pump some life into a team looking to make a playoff run with their second unit.