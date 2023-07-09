The Charlotte Hornets kicked off their Summer League campaign in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and one player who caught the eye was Brandon Miller. The 6'2 guard put in an impressive performance in the Hornets' win over the San Antonio Spurs. Here we will look at some reactions to Miller's Summer League opener.

Game Summary

The Charlotte Hornets faced off against the San Antonio Spurs in their Summer League opener on July 7, 2023. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they were soundly defeated by the Spurs, with a final score of 76-68.

The Hornets struggled to generate offense, shooting just 29.9 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from three-point range. Miller, the Hornets' second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, made his Summer League debut and finished with 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' first-round pick, also played and had 5 points. The Spurs were led by Julian Champagnie, who finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds. The Hornets will look to bounce back in their next Summer League game, while the Spurs will aim to build on their impressive performance.

Now let's look at some reactions from the Summer League opener of Hornets rookie Brandon Miller.

Miller's scoring ability was on full display

Miller showcased his scoring ability throughout the night, finishing with a team-high 16 points. His shooting splits, however, weren't very good — 33/30/50. Miller's ability to create his own shot and knock down jumpers from all over the court was a welcome sight for the Hornets, who struggled to generate offense at times last season.

Brandon Miller shook 'em up 🫣 pic.twitter.com/GenqIxoBl9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 8, 2023

Miller's defense was equally impressive

While Miller's offense was the headline of the night, his defense was quite impressive. He was active on the perimeter, using his quick hands and feet to disrupt the Spurs' offense. Miller finished the game with three steals and one block, showing that he can be a force on both ends of the court.

Miller's playmaking ability was non-existent

One aspect of Miller's game that wasn't publicized too much in preseason analyses was his playmaking ability. In this game, he finished with just one assist. Miller's ability to create for his teammates could be a valuable asset for the Hornets, but he's gotta pull that out of his bag more often than not in the coming season.

Miller's poise and confidence were impressive for a rookie

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Miller's performance was his poise and confidence on the court. Despite being a rookie with a ton of pressure on his shoulders, Miller looked comfortable and in control throughout the night. He wasn't afraid to take big shots or make aggressive plays on defense, and his confidence seemed to rub off on his teammates.

Looking Ahead

Keep in mind that Brandon Miller was drafted second overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft. Before joining the Hornets, Miller played college basketball at the University of Alabama. A few weeks ago, nobody even expected him to go No. 2, but here we are.

After looking at his most recent performances, some positive signs suggest he could be an immediate major contributor to the Hornets. Miller has shown flashes of scoring ability and defensive prowess in Summer League play. However, his playmaking ability remains inconsistent.

While he has struggled with efficiency at times, it is important to remember that he is a rookie adjusting to the professional game. If Miller can continue to develop his game and adjust to the speed and physicality of the NBA, he could carve out a role for himself on the Hornets' roster in the upcoming season.

Overall, Miller's performance was a bright spot for the Hornets in their Las Vegas Summer League opener. While it's still early days, he showed that he has the potential to be a valuable contributor to the team moving forward. If he can continue to build on this performance and show improvement in other areas of his game, Miller could maybe even find himself earning a spot on the Hornets' starting unit.