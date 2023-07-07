The debut of Victor Wembanyama is officially upon us! He will make his debut tonight, which means we should continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Spurs prediction and pick.

Brandon Miller is the new man in town for the Hornets. The future will be right with he and LaMelo Ball playing alongside each other for the respectable future. Miller was taken second overall in this past NBA Draft, as that was really the start of the madness when everyone knew that Wemby would be taken first. Of course, the schedule makers want the first and second picks to play each other right away, so this is a game you do not want to miss.

Wemby and the Spurs are going to make a statement this summer with a solid core of players. Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Julian Champagnie, and forward Dominick Barlow return to the Spurs to play along with Sidy Cissoko, who was drafted 44th overall. Look for Wemby and the Spurs to bring in the attention right away.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Hornets-Spurs Odds:

Charlotte Hornets: +6.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 184.5 (-108)

Under: 184.5 (-112)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Spurs

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Time: 9:00 ET/ 6:00 PT

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets participated in the California Classic and that is where Miller debuted. He averaged 12 points in two games but the funny thing was, he fouled a total of 14 times in the two games. It was a little rough for Miller in those two games but once he settles down, then I'm sure the Hornets will be a tough team to beat in Vegas.

Other names that stand out are Nick Smith Jr., Amari Bailey, Xavier Sneed, Kobi Simmons, and Nathan Mensah. Smith Jr. averaged 13 points in the two games in the Classic, which led the team. Bailey, the former freshman standout at UCLA, averaged 11.5 points in the two games. Sneed and Simmons were two-way players last year and return to the team looking to make a permanent roster spot. Mensah was the defensive anchor for San Diego State during their National Championship run earlier this year. Expect him to be on Wemby for as long as he can handle him.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

All eyes are going to be on Wembanyama as he finally gets to showcase in front of the NBA fans. The French native averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 3.0 blocks per game last season for Metropolitans 92. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that he will eventually develop into one of the best big men in the game. This Summer League will be a great development for him as he tries to adjust to a different style of basketball. His competition wasn't anywhere near what it will be like now.

Sidy Cissoko, also a French native, played alongside Scoot Henderson and G-League Ignite. The guard averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists last season. His presence on the roster is huge to pair with his friend Wembanyama and they should make a fun duo this summer.

Final Hornets-Spurs Prediction & Pick

I like the Spurs to win this game but because anything can happen, I like the Hornets to cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Hornets +6.5 (-110)