NBA veteran Frank Kaminsky has been a staple in the league for the last eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets. However, the 30-year-old big man wasn’t having much luck in NBA free agency this offseason, so he just signed with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia.

After four years with the Hornets and three with the Suns, Kaminsky bounced around in the 2022-23 NBA season. He signed a one-year deal with the Hawks last offseason before the club traded him to the Rockets. He only played 36 games between the two teams and averaged career lows in minutes, points, and rebounds per game.

While the 2015 No. 9 overall pick’s NBA career was winding down, his value in Europe as a stretch big is still high, which is why he signed with Partizan Belgrade, one of the best and most accomplished teams on the continent.

The Partizan Belgrade squad Kaminsky is joining is a mix of Serbian players and Americans, all of whom have big-time US college or NBA experience as well. The ex-pats on the roster include PJ Dozier (four seasons in NBA/ G League), Kevin Punter (Tennessee), Zach LeDay (South Florida, Virginia Tech), and James Nunnally (four seasons in NBA/ G League).

Partizan Belgrade has also berthed several NBA stars and draft picks, including Vlade Divac, Nenad Krstic, Nikola Pekovic, Bogdan Bogdanović, Jan Vesely, and 2023 Washington Wizards second-round pick Tristan Vukcevic.

Last season, Frank Kaminsky’s new team won the Adriatic League championship and made the quarterfinals of the Euroleague. That team was led by 2014 NBA lottery pick Dante Exum, who played so well that he earned a new NBA contract for next season with the Dallas Mavericks.