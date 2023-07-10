NBA player Frank Kaminsky and sportscaster Ashley Brewer have a lot to celebrate! In a beachside ceremony in Chileno Bay & Resorts Residences in Cabo San Lacus, Mexico, the sporty duo tied the knot.

Keeping it classy, the entire wedding was white and flowery. Ashley Brewer walked down the aisle to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” played by a string and piano band. After meeting each other at the altar, they thanked their guests. “We turned to face them while our pastor shared our gratitude for the roles they have played in our lives, from our past to our future,” the couple told People.

Instead of exchanging vows, Frank Kaminsky and Brewer shared them privately before their ceremony. “We wanted to keep that moment private and intimate,” said Brewer.

As for Brewer's dress, she said: “I wanted something classic and timeless that I could look back at when I’m 80 years old and still absolutely love. I’ve always felt if there was a time to look like a princess — it’s your wedding!”

The couple danced to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley for their first dance. But it transitioned to “Feeling This” by their favorite band Blink-182 while fireworks went off.

Brewer said she and Kaminsky first met in early 2018. “I met him for dinner and quickly realized he was the most kind and down-to-earth guy,” she said. “We were both very focused on our careers at the time, so we became very close friends and kept in touch. It wasn’t until 2021 that Frank admitted he wanted to be more than friends and here we are, so in love and married!”