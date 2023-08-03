Floor generals need to keep the team in line and ensure that the proper schematics are run by the team at all times. If not, it can lead to a lot of unsalvageable plays and improper spacing. The Charlotte Hornets lack this type of player in the team with the exception of Lamelo Ball. Their success is predicated on run-and-gun plays and often suffer from not being able to get good looks for everyone. Flashy plays may are not cutting it anymore for the team so they may need a second-string man to carry the offense. Trading for Mike Conley or D'Angelo Russell may just cut it.

The Lamelo Ball-led Hornets were ranked the fourth-worst offensive team in all of basketball during the 2022-23 NBA season. They had only averaged 111 points per game as a team with the worst true shooting percentage of a flat 55.

A lot of their woes were because their offensive schematics were easy to counter. Teams have canned defensive plays to answer their attacks. Terry Rozier among other guards on the squad cannot create as much offense as they would like to and just chuck the ball up in the air sometimes. The team may benefit from a veteran ball handler that gives them a shot to win when Ball is not on the floor.

The team has two prime options that they could look into. They could either trade for Los Angeles Lakers D'Angelo Russell or a veteran like the Minnesota Timberwolves Mike Conley. Either way, the team gets an experienced guard that could mentor the squad and organize their offense better.

D'Angelo Russell's fit with the Hornets

DLo has not been happy with how fans have been treating him under the Los Angeles Lakers' limelight. The former All-Star still has a lot left in the tank and gives out serviceable numbers. Although, the Lebron James-led team may rely on another point guard as he gets relegated to a second-string role. This is because the team offered a huge payout to Austin Reaves that they plan to take advantage of.

Russell can easily fit into the Hornets system. They run a similar play style to his previous Brooklyn Nets team. He can fulfill the role of a secondary playmaker whenever Ball is not on the floor. More than that, his scoring chops are also perfectly decent. Russell thrives on half-court sets and organizing the offense at the top of the key. His knowledge of the perimeters is one of the best in the league and it even netted him 6.2 assists per game.

This helps out DLo and Terry Rozier as well. Scary Terry can play off-ball to get better looks at the rim and focus on his score-first style of play. D'Angelo, on the other hand, would have the ability to inflate his assists and scoring numbers to get a case for a better payday.

Mike Conley's fit with the Hornets

If unlikely playoff runs are the name of the game, Mike Conley can be called up for the Hornets. Trading for this veteran point guard unlocks access to not only his playmaking but his sage basketball knowledge. Charlotte has an average age of 24.7 on their roster. Conley's addition would allow him to help these guys mature in their game and focus on organized schematics rather than relying on loose balls and fast breaks.

His focus on coordinating halfcourt sets netted him an average of 6.7 assists per game. This helps the team a lot who relies a little bit too much on Lamelo Ball. Intangibles and leadership are what he mostly brings to the table aside from his court vision. The team who has gotten in trouble off the court will surely need someone who can lead them into better pathways inside and outside the arena.

Which of these trades are fans willing to make?