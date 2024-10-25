ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming NBA slate as we continue opening week action with this next matchup. The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) will take on the Atlanta Hawks (1-0) for their first divisional meeting of the season. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets come into this game after a 110-105 win over the Houston Rockets in their season opener. LaMelo Ball scored 34 points and nearly notched a triple-double as they erased a 14-point deficit mid-way through the third quarter. They look to add another win as the betting underdogs here.

The Atlanta Hawks also won their season opener, taking down the Brooklyn Nets 116-120. Trae Young picked up right where he left off last season with 30 points while Onyeka Okungwu added a career-high 26. They hope to keep their momentum rolling with another win here.

Here are the Hornets-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Hawks Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Atlanta Hawks: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 231.5 (-108)

Under: 231.5 (-112)

How To Watch Hornets vs Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets looked great in their season opener as LaMelo Ball was incredibly efficient from the field. He also went 10/10 from the line while adding 11 assists and eight rebounds. Miles Bridges also looked solid down low leading the team with nine rebounds, but the Hornets totaled 17 turnovers during the effort and could have won this game by a much wider margin. Look for them to clean things up and play a more polished game this time around.

Expand Tweet



While they were down for much of the second and third quarters, the Hornets managed to shoot a higher percentage from the field and dominated the glass against the Rockets. Had it not been for the turnovers, the Hornets could have dominated this game from start to finish with their athletic bigs working the interior. Expect a similar game plan against un undersized Hawks team as Bridges looks to have another solid game.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks were able to fend the Brooklyn Nets off from a potential comeback as Trae Young sealed the game for them in the final minutes. Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela combined for 17 rebounds on the night and did a great job of boxing out on the defensive side of the ball. While Nets’ Cam Thomas got hot from the field late in the game, the Hawks were able to rebound and score points on the other end during the close affair.

Expand Tweet



In addition to Young’s solid performance, Onyeka Okongwu notched a career-high 28 points and No. 1 draft pick Zaccharie Risacher added seven points on a night where he could have shot the ball more efficiently and more frequently. Look for this Hawks’ offense to continue finding new wrinkles as they grow their chemistry with one another. They were one of the higher scoring units in the NBA last season and it looks as though they’re on pace to do the same this year.

Final Hornets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting matchup highlighted by the point guard play of Hawks’ Trae Young and Hornets’ LaMelo Ball. Both players dropped 30 in their season opener while leading their teams to wins, so it’ll be exciting to see which one of them can take this game over with their scoring.

As far as the benches go, the Hornets may have to utilize theirs as Brandon Miller and Josh Green are both listed as day-to-day. The Hawks may have the slightly deeper bench squad, but this young Hornets team has shown an ability to play well together and go on scoring runs, increasing their chances for potential comebacks.

While you have to like the Atlanta Hawks at home to win this game, I expect the Hornets to be a scrappy team this season if LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges continue to play at a high level. Their games complement each other well and we’ve seen Ball do a great job of getting his teammates the ball. Let’s roll with the Charlotte Hornets to cover the spread in this one.

Final Hornets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +5 (-110)