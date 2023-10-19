Hot Wheels Unleashed is back, and this time, no one should be caught off-guard. Here is everything you need to know about Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged Release Date: October 19, 2023

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is coming out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch, on October 19, 2023. The game, of course, is based on Mattel's best-selling scale model cars, a sequel to the 2021 Hot Wheels Unleashed, which caught everyone by surprise with just how good the game was. Just like the first game, the sequel is also developed and published by Milestone.

Gameplay

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is a racing game. Similar to the previous game, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged allows players to build their own tracks or make use of the wonderfully rendered and faithfully constructed tracks available in the game at launch. Of course, the game features model cars that players can go to a toy store and buy for themselves, giving players access to a virtual shelf of over 130 vehicles. New to Hot Wheels Unleashed are motorbikes and ATVs which are making their debut in this title. Each one of these new vehicles features a brand-new racing experience for players to enjoy. Each category can now also be upgraded with dedicated skill trees, giving players more ways to customize their vehicles.

The game features various terrains, locations, and environments to race on. New locations include a mini-golf course, the backyard of a house in the suburbs, as well as a village in the Wild West. All of these will make you feel like you're racing the model cars that you actually played with at home when you were a kid (or as an adult, as is the case for many of us in the hobby!).

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged also has a new gameplay feature that allows players to do tricks as they drive. On top of the usual drifting and boosting, players can now have their model cars do lateral dashes and single or double jumps. You can even use these moves to bump your opponents off the track! Or even just use these cool new tricks for shortcuts. Just be careful not to crash, because Turbocharged also brings a lot of that on the table!

To top everything off, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged returns with the Track Editor, allowing players to share their best tracks and sample the best creations from the community. The new and improved Livery Editor will also allow players to show off their sticker-studded cars, as the improved version of the Livery Editor coming in Hot Wheels 2 will have new features like Stickers Editor, allowing players to save new patterns and shapes, to create new masterpieces. More ways to customize and personalize your model car collection!

Story

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged also features a brand-new story-driven adventure! The game's plot won't be winning writing awards, but it's a nice backdrop to play along with. In this game, the city is under attack and only you can save it from the enemy creatures… by winning races and racing challenges! Don't ask us how, that's just how it is!

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.