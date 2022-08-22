Three years after Game of Thrones ended on HBO, its successor has finally premiered its first episode. While there have been qualms about this series, no thanks to GoT’s lackluster conclusion, the first installment of the initial season looks very promising. Here is House of the Dragon episode 1 ending explained to shed light on this new entry into the franchise Game of Thrones started.

House of the Dragon episode 1 ending explained

The first episode started with a narration establishing the place of House Targaryen 172 years before Game of Thrones, which saw Viserys I inheriting the Iron Throne from his father instead of her older sibling Rhaenys. After a time jump, Princess Rhaenyra returns from riding Syrax and is greeted by Ser Harrold Westerling and Alicent Hightower.

Back in King’s Landing, Rhaenyra is greeted by Aemma, the pregnant queen, who impresses her that childbirth is how women of House Targaryen serve the realm. She then proceeds to a Small Council meeting headed by her father, Viserys, who discusses important matters with his men. The final matter discussed with the king is the heir his pregnant wife carries and how his Name Day celebration will go on.

Rhaenyra leaves shortly after to greet his uncle, Daemon, who is seen sitting on the Iron Throne. He gives her a necklace made of Valyrian steel as a present. Out in a garden, Rhaenyra then talks to Alicent, who notices her worrying about the King’s son and presumed heir.

Inside his private quarters, a growing wound on Viserys’ back is being inspected by the Grand Maester. He then visits his wife inside a bath as they discuss their hopes that the baby will be a boy to secure their place on the Iron Throne.

Outside the castle, Daemon instructs the City Watch to rid King’s Landing of crime. What follows is a brutal showing by publicly killing and torturing criminals. This action catches the attention of the King and his Small Council, particularly Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. After stopping an argument between the two, Viserys instructs his brother to tone the way he leads the City Watch down.

During the tourney, Viserys announces the pregnancy of the Queen, much to the delight of the crowd. Daemon, meanwhile, chooses Gwayne Hightower as his joust opponent, a decision that irks Otto, his father. The prince defeats him a moment later. As this happens, the King is summoned to the side of his Queen, who is giving birth as the tournament is happening. Viserys is given a choice to save the baby or lose the child and the mother at the same time. Viserys chooses to save the child at the expense of Aemma’s life. It is then revealed that the child is a boy and is named Baelon.

After making it all the way to the final round, Daemon faces Ser Criston Cole. The former loses in the joust and opts to continue in a contest of arms but loses against the knight. Cole then asks for Rhaenyra's favor as a reward for his victory.

Just outside of King’s Landing, a funeral is held for Aemma and Baelon, who was later revealed to have died shortly after the Queen. Rhaenyra then orders her dragon to burn the two on a funeral pyre. The Small Council meets after to discuss the succession of Viserys. On one hand, Corlys Velaryon fights for Daemon to become the heir while Otto Hightower adamantly opposes it. The council then entertains the idea of naming Rhaenyra as the successor, a choice that starts a dispute between everyone present. In the end, Viserys grows tired of the fighting right after his wife and son have died.

Back in his office, Otto meets Alicent. He then instructs his daughter to proceed to Viserys’ chambers and provide him with comfort. The following day, a report reaches Viserys saying that Daemon admonished Prince Baelon while he was with his men. Viserys summons his brother to the Iron Throne to explain what he said about his son. He then tells his brother that a new heir will be named, much to the anger of Daemon.

Viserys then meets Rhaenyra alone and away from the Iron Throne. He tells her daughter that she will be named as his successor as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. The King also mentions a threat from the north, which circles back to the final season of Game of Thrones. In a ceremony after, the lords of Westeros’ Houses are present to vow loyalty to Rhaenyra.

What just happened? A House of the Dragon episode 1 recap

The first episode of House of the Dragon sets this world up by explaining to viewers the predicament of Viserys, who at this point, is waiting for a son to be borne to him. At the same time, the King also has to contend with Daemon and his effort to be named as heir to the Iron Throne. What follows after are several events that lead to Rhaenyra being named as the successor by his father. This sets up the main conflict of the show at the start – the impending rule of Rhynaera against the desire of Daemon to take the Iron Throne with different Houses starting to choose sides according to their own interests.

Although this is just the first episode, much has been set up at the beginning. There are still nine left in the first season and much will still unfold over that time. If this initial outing is any indication of the series’ quality, Game of Thrones’ fans will definitely like what they’re seeing.