Sides will be taken as the first teaser for House of the Dragon's second season shows the destruction House Targaryen's war will bring.

House Targaryen appears to be heading for all out civil war in House of the Dragon's second season, and the first trailer gives a small taste of the blood and fire the house will spill against its own in the battle for the Iron Throne.

The first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon's next season released on Saturday, giving a glimpse at the destruction awaiting the people of Westeros as House Targaryen erupts into civil war following the death of King Viserys at the end of season one. While the images of the war's carnage are brief, it hints at how the war will consume all under the Targaryen banner, whether they be blood or ally.

Season two's conflict comes out of the end of season one and the death of King Viserys, with two factions emerging led by the one each side believes is the new and rightful ruler of Westeros. On one side are the Blacks led by Rhaenyra Targaryen, Viserys' firstborn daughter and only surviving heir from his first marriage who was named as his successor in her youth. The other side, dubbed the Greens, believe Aegon II Targaryen is the rightful ruler as he is the oldest son from Viserys' marriage to Rhaenyra's former friend, Alicent Hightower.

With Game of Thrones' lore, the war known as the “Dance of the Dragons” is one of the most important moments in Westeros' history as it set the stage for what would come in the original book and HBO series.

The first consequence of the war is that it effectively resulted in the extinction of dragons for over 150 years, before Daenerys Targaryen would inherit and oversee the birth of three new dragons. The second consequence was it would leave House Targaryen in such a weakened state that by the time of Robert's Rebellion, the house that ruled for over 300 years could not stand against it.

House of the Dragon season two premieres Summer 2024 on HBO.