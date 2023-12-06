When House of the Dragon season 2 take place after the tragic death of Lucerys Velaryon from Aemond Targaryen's Vhagar.

The House of the Dragon season 2 provides a climactic glimpse into the unfolding narrative of the Dance of the Dragons. With several key plot points and potential conflicts revealed, it ultimately set the stage for a power struggle with far-reaching consequences for the dragon-riders. Stepping off George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the show continues to explore the historical saga of the Targaryen dynasty's rule over the Seven Kingdoms.

Season 1 set the stage with a family drama that introduced viewers first to Team Black and Green. Most importantly, how the war that will almost put the reign of Targaryens at risk started. Now, before you decide if you will rally behind claimants Rhaenyra and Aegon II, let's first figure out when exactly House of the Dragon season 2 will take place.

House of the Dragon 2 Timeline

Despite its roots in a literary source, House of the Dragon doesn't adhere strictly to its origins. Based from the trailer, it seems it's opting for a nuanced exploration of how on-screen events correspond to those detailed in Fire & Blood. This approach serves as a thought-provoking commentary on the documentation of historical events in the Dance of the Dragons.

After Lucerys Velaryon's Death

Not long after the death of her stillborn daughter, Visenya, Rhaenyra Targaryen receives a tragic news. With the death of Lucerys Velaryon, Daemon Targaryen vows to Rhaenyra “a son for a son.” This is where the unsettling duo of assassins, Blood and Cheese, takes center stage. They will target Helaena Targaryen in a plot orchestrated by Daemon to avenge Lucerys' murder. Aside from this, the significance of alliances becomes evident as Jacaerys seeks support from Cregan Stark at Winterfell. Meaning, an imminent return of the Starks and Cregan's pivotal role as a formidable ally for the blacks.

The anticipation builds as Rhaenyra convenes the Black Council at Dragonstone. It will mark as a strategic meeting of allies as they prepare for the inevitable war. A battle at Rook's Rest in the Crownlands unfolds, teased through glimpses of mobilizing armies. This was directed by Alan Taylor, renowned for his work on iconic Game of Thrones battles.

Family conflicts and lots of Dragons

But what is House of the Dragon without opposing family notions? The Cargyll twins, Erryk and Arryk will bring a personal touch to the conflict as they find themselves on opposing sides. In the book, this will mirror the intensity of the Clegane Bowl. Meanwhile, Ser Criston Cole's ruthless execution of Rhaenyra supporters adds a layer of political intrigue. And as we know, it's purely driven by personal animosities developed in Season 1 when Nyra refused his wedding offer.

Dragon dynamics take center stage with hints of new riders claiming dragons. Particularly Addam of Hull with the dragon Seasmoke. King's Landing, a hotbed of political unrest, experiences riots. This means new set of chaos to the already tumultuous events of Dance of the Dragons. Last but not least, Daemon's got his eyes set on Harrenhal, making it a strategic stronghold for the blacks. The trailer doesn't show the castle, but the shots of Targaryen armies suggest some serious business is about to go down

In essence, the House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer promises for more battles, dragons, and political twists. In the books, a fallout of the major house Targaryen, courtesy of late king Viserys.