The Atlanta Dream announced that they have parted ways with head coach Tanisha Wright after three seasons with the team. Wright led the Dream to a 15-25 record this season and a playoff appearance but were knocked out of the first round by the New York Liberty. Dream general manager Dan Padover shared the news of parting ways with Wright.

“The Atlanta Dream have made the difficult decision to part ways with head coach Tanisha Wright,” Padover wrote in a statement. “Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream, and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future.

“At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA.”

Dream will now be in search of a new head coach

Though the Atlanta Dream have been to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons with Tanisha Wright, they were swept in the first round both times. The Dream will be now be looking to find a head coach that can lead their young talent and help them get further into the playoffs.

Rhyne Howard has shown that she is one of the league's best young scorers, and Allisha Gray has become a solid two-way player for the team as well. The Dream also have young players such as Naz Hillmon, Haley Jones, and Laeticia Amihere, who have shown flashes throughout their careers and could be major contributors to the team.

There have already been several coaches that have been fired after the season, such as Curt Miller and Teresa Weatherspoon, and it will be interesting to see if the Dream add them to their list of candidates.