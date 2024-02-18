Bronny James played a season-low 14 minutes in the USC Trojans double-OT loss to Colorado

The USC basketball team fell to 10-16 after a brutal 92-89 double-overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. Unlike USC, the Buffaloes are fighting for an at-large berth into the 2024 NCAA Tournament, while Andy Enfield, Bronny James, and the Trojans only hope of making the postseason is making an improbable run in the final Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

USC led Colorado by 6 at halftime, and saw that lead extend to 16 with just under ten minutes left in the 2nd half. It was a Bronny James transition lay-up — his only bucket of the game — that pushed the Trojans lead to 16, their largest of the night, in front of the home crowd at the Galen Center. However, from that point on, the USC home crowd had very little to cheer for. For the remainder of the 2nd half, the Trojans were outscored 24-8.

Despite the ten extra minutes of play as a result of the game going into double overtime, the 14 minutes that Bronny James tied a season low, going back to the beginning of the year when he was on a minutes restriction. Strangely, this comes off a five game stretch where the freshman guard had been playing 25 minutes per game, and averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per contest. On Saturday night, Bronny James finished with 2 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists.

Against Colorado, it was the Trojans starting backcourt of Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier who handled most of the offensive burden. Ellis and Collier, each who average right around 16 points per game this season, combined for 55 points and 14 assists against the Buffs. In the end though, Boogie, Collier and Bronny were no match for KJ Simpson, who scored 30 points for the Buffs and continues to make a compelling case for Pac-12 Player of the Year.