Did Bronny James show any notice

The mere fact that Bronny James is back on the court and healthy for the USC Trojans basketball team is already a huge win in and of itself after the 19-year old suffered a terrifying health scare back in July. But now, his return to the hardwood means that it's time for him to put even more work in, especially if he were to make good on his potential as a future first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

How has Bronny James performed in his first three games for the USC Trojans?

LeBron James' eldest son turned heads in his first appearance for the Trojans back on December 10; despite playing just 17 minutes, he flashed his defensive potential for everyone to see. Bronny followed in his father's footsteps by showcasing his skill as a chasedown artist, although he looked rather uninvolved for the team on offense.

This lack of involvement from Bronny on offense continued for the Trojans' next two games. He has been more of a spot-up shooter and ball-mover for USC in their loss against the Auburn Tigers and their win versus the Alabama State Hornets. And this hasn't exactly been unwarranted. He has been a bit turnover-prone, especially relative to his assist numbers, and he has ceded the playmaking burden to the likes of Kobe Johnson and Isaiah Collier.

Entering the start of conference play with a 6-5 record, the Trojans will need even more production from one of their more ballyhooed recruits — beginning with their game on Thursday night against the Oregon Ducks.

Bronny on offense against Oregon: A work in progress

On Thursday night, Bronny James marked his Pac-12 debut with a huge triple in transition, helping jolt the USC Trojans, even for just a little bit, out of the offensive funk that they were in. James' confidence is what stands out; catching a pass from Kobe Johnson, the 19-year old guard stepped into a rhythm three in transition, showing off his good stroke from downtown that should help him carve out a role (even a supporting one) for the foreseeable future.

Can’t wait to watch this for another 15 years in the NBA😍 pic.twitter.com/cLPfAa6aIA — BronnyJamesNumber1Fan (@BronnyMuse23) December 29, 2023

In addition to making a transition triple, Bronny also made a sweet-looking midrange jumper, so the young Trojans guard is showing that, at the very least, he's capable of making open looks.

Nevertheless, Bronny James continues to get too little usage to make much of a dent on the offensive end. James took just three shots and scored just five points for USC in their 82-74 loss to Oregon; he is content with taking a backseat to his teammates, which is fine given the current limitations of his game. However, Bronny also deserves to be cut some slack, especially when he's just playing his fourth game since recuperating fully from his health scare.

For now, however, it's clear that he doesn't have much burst or playmaking guile, and USC's decision to continue relegating him to more of a spot-up, 3-and-D role is justified. Moving forward, however, Bronny will have to show more initiative in creating offense, for as long as head coach Andy Enfield gives him the green light.

Bronny's defense: Still solid

This is where Bronny James continues to butter his bread. Amid his acclimation process on the offensive end, James has continued to showcase his top-notch defensive instincts, doing so against Oregon as well.

James will be a very disruptive defensive presence at the point of attack, and his natural athleticism should also allow him to flourish when it comes to swallowing up opposing teams' passing lanes.

He is currently averaging 1.3 steals in his four games thus far (adding two steals against Oregon), and with USC in need of some more two-way balance if they were to become an NCAA Tournament-team, perhaps Bronny James' plays his way into a bigger role if he continues doing his thing on this end of the floor.