Bronny James will make his Pac-12 debut this week against Oregon.

The USC basketball team came into this season with a lot of hype, but the Trojans have not met expectations so far. Non-conference play is over, and the real season for USC begins on Thursday as they open up Pac-12 play with a road contest against Oregon basketball. The Trojans are currently 6-5 on the season, and they desperately need a big win to get conference play started with a bang.

USC basketball was without freshman star Bronny James for most of the non-conference schedule, but he is back now. However, he is still easing his way back into things a bit as recovering from a cardiac arrest event is not easy. He hasn't put up huge numbers so far, and The Orange County Register never thought that he would.

“Take a breath, here. No, seriously. Inhale. Exhale. Now accept this: James was never going to put up dominant scoring numbers on this USC team,” Luca Evans wrote. “Part of it is the needed recovery time from, you know, heart surgery. But as said by radio host Big Boy – father of former Sierra Canyon teammate Jayden Alexander – James was “a star that knew how to play team ball in high school.” His best profile to contribute, as a Trojan, would be as a 3-and-D guard who could occasionally create his own shots in transition and pick-and-rolls. Still, though, he hasn’t quite fit that profile through three games since a much-hyped return. James has averaged five points per game, shooting 33% from the floor; he’s been solid defensively, but the offense has been slower. Once he’s fully in game shape, USC needs him to be more assertive as a scorer and take closer to 10 shots per night.”

Bronny James is the son of LeBron James, and because of that, people expected him to put up LeBron-like numbers at USC. Trojans fans might not like it, but they might have to accept that it might not happen.