USC basketball freshman Bronny James, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, played a big role in his team's win over Cal on Wednesday.

USC basketball earned its first Pac-12 win of the season on Wednesday night, holding off Cal for an 82-74 victory. The much-needed victory marks the Trojans' third over major-conference competition, getting them back to .500 at 7-7.

Potential top-10 draft pick Isaiah Collier led a balanced offensive effort for USC, finishing with 13 points and eight assists against zero turnovers. Four other Trojans scored in double-figures, including senior forward D.J. Rodman, the son of Chicago Bulls icon and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman.

Also among that quartet? USC's most notable offspring of an NBA legend, Bronny James. The freshman made his presence felt in a big way against the Bears, coming off the bench to score 10 points, grab two rebounds and dish three assists on 4-of-6 shooting in 18 minutes, his second highest total of the season.

Let's dive into another impressive performance from Bronny James as he continues getting acclimated to college basketball.

Bronny James shows off dad's explosiveness

Bronny James lacks the unreal blend of size and athleticism that's helped make his father arguably the greatest player to ever pick up a basketball. At 6'4, 210 pounds with broad shoulders and long, chiseled arms, though, Bronny is still a physical specimen in the collegiate ranks, inheriting the explosiveness and aerial body control that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has somehow been able to maintain past his 39th birthday.

How many guards in the NBA, let alone college basketball, could so effortlessly rise for this powerful alley-oop jam?

James' transition prowess extends past tomahawk lob dunks, too. Moments before bringing Galen Center to its feet with that towering slam, he caught sprinting the floor in transition, took one dribble and floated past Cal defenders for a slick double-clutch layup.

A lack of difference-making positional size will always be a detriment for James in the NBA. The bigger he plays as a devastating open-floor finisher, the bigger his impact will be at the next level.

Bronny James projects as elite two-way ‘connector'

James reached double-figures for the second straight game for the first time this season. He was more dynamic offensively in USC's loss to Oregon State on December 30th than he was in the win over Cal, when he went 6-of-11 from the field and canned a pair of triples.

Barring major strides to his handle, mid-range game and half-court finishing package, though, Bronny won't ever be a primary offensive option in the NBA. His intrigue as a draft prospect stems from a blend of enviable physical tools and advanced two-way feel, a broad profile that projects him as an ultra-valuable role player going forward.

James occupied that same space for USC on Wednesday, playing dogged defense on and off the ball and making the extra pass while finding shots within flow of the offense. When given the opportunity to make plays in pick-and-roll, Bronny flashed the natural vision and creativity that's made his dad one of the best playmakers in NBA history.

He stepped around a screen for a long pull-up two and attacked hard off a dribble hand-off for lefty layup in secondary transition, too.

There are only so many players of James' pedigree and fame comfortable fitting in to the team construct rather than standing out individually. It would be foolish to put a cap on his long-term ceiling right now. Bronny is still just 19, after all, with only six college games under his belt after missing the start of the season due to suffering cardiac arrest in August. He definitely has room to level up as a prospect.

But don't be disappointed if James settles in as an impact “connector” with the Trojans—igniting transition opportunities with disruptive defense, finishing plays from beyond the arc and at the rim and keeping his team's offense flowing—once his minutes restriction is lifted. He's already extremely comfortable occupying that role, one that will continue impact winning at a degree bound to catch increasing attention from NBA scouts.