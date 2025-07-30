NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has taken a significant step toward establishing a European league under the NBA's umbrella. According to The Stein Line’s Marc Stein, Silver and NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum met Wednesday in London with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer as part of a broader effort to engage potential stakeholders for a future NBA Europe league.

The London visit is one of several key meetings during Silver and Tatum’s international tour. Stein also reported that the NBA executives met with United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom Warren Stephens, private equity firms KKR and CVC, investment group Redbird Capital Partners, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, and representatives from Turkish football club Galatasaray.

The series of meetings underscores the NBA’s increasing focus on building out its presence in Europe. It comes on the same day the league announced an expanded international initiative: six regular season NBA games will be played in Europe over the next three years.

The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to play in Berlin on Jan. 15, 2026, and in London on Jan. 18, 2026. During the 2026–27 season, games will be held in Manchester and Paris, followed by matchups in Berlin and Paris during the 2027–28 campaign.

Silver and Tatum, I’m told,

also met with the US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens, private equity firms KKR and CVC, investment firm Redbird Capital Partners, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and reps from Turkish soccer power Galatasaray in addition to Starmer. https://t.co/niiN6pmwlK — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 30, 2025

Adam Silver cites FIBA ties as NBA European league plans gain traction

Article Continues Below

The league’s growing international footprint aligns with earlier comments made by Silver. Prior to the Paris Game between the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs in January, Silver confirmed ongoing efforts to assess opportunities across Europe.

“From the NBA's standpoint, we continue to explore opportunities that may exist to continue to develop the basketball infrastructure here,” Silver said at the time. “In the past, I've talked about our exploration of a potential league here. I'd say, to the extent that we are looking at that opportunity, it'd be one piece of a larger approach to basketball throughout Europe.”

Silver emphasized that any such development would involve collaboration with FIBA, the international basketball federation, though he noted no formal agreements were yet in place.

“Anything we do would include a partnership with FIBA, although there aren't agreements in place right now. We are still in the exploratory stage,” he added.

In March, The Athletic reported that Silver intended to present early plans for a European league to team owners during the NBA’s Board of Governors meeting. According to the report, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis was present for those discussions.

While the concept remains in its formative stages, the NBA’s actions this week signal serious momentum toward establishing a new professional basketball league in Europe. If launched, the league could debut as early as 2026, representing a major milestone in the NBA’s ongoing effort to expand its global reach.