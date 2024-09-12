Jamiah Alexander found herself at a pivotal moment, and Deion Sanders helped her find the right path. Now a senior at Jackson State University, Alexander reflects on the guidance she received from the former JSU football coach.

During a recent investigative journalism summit at Clark Atlanta University, which brought together HBCU students from across the country, Alexander shared her journey with Rolling Out and discussed the impact of Sanders' mentorship on her academic career.

After working as a nurse for eight years, she questioned her happiness and fulfillment. I’m not really satisfied. I’m not happy.” she recalled. “What does freedom really look like?”

Her turning point came unexpectedly while watching the TV show All American: Homecoming. In the show, the characters attend the fictional Bringston University, an HBCU that reignited her connection to Black culture. “Oh my god. It brought me back to my roots the music, dancing, singing, and the overall culture. That’s when I realized, “Hey, I think I belong there,’” she said.

Around the same time, Alexander met Deion Sanders during a business meeting.

In that meeting, Sanders asked her a question that changed her perspective: “But what would you do if no one paid you?”

Jamiah’s response was simple yet powerful “Well, writing and speaking”. Sanders said, ‘Well, that’s what you should be doing.’” That conversation pushed her to pursue her true calling.

Reflecting on her experience at JSU, Jamiah emphasized the unique support system HBCUs provide. “There’s someone on every HBCU campus who can identify with you and help guide you,” she said. “Even if you didn’t receive that guidance at home, you’ll find someone who speaks the same language as you.”

“I said that because there is somebody on an HBCU campus who can identify with you and help you along the way. So if you haven’t received that guidance at home, you shall, and you will go somewhere where you will find someone who can speak the same language as you.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re put at the bottom of the barrel, because the discussion always comes up about a PWI versus an HBCU, and I feel like the legacy of the HBCU is just, it’s one of its own. You feel like you’re at home and you know you’re receiving a top-notch education, as well, so you’re not excluded.”

Jamiah believes that the legacy of HBCUs goes beyond education it’s about feeling at home while receiving a top-tier education.

When asked what she’d say to Deion Sanders today, Jamiah’s message was heartfelt. “Thank you so much for instilling those words in me. Little did he know, that the night before I met him, I prayed and asked God, ‘What is my purpose in life?’ What am I supposed to do?” And he had a message through him.”

Though saddened by Sanders’ departure from Jackson State, Jamiah understands the bigger picture. “While there were other people in an uproar about him leaving, I feel like he served his purpose, and when your time is up, your time is up. ”