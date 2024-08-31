Former Alabama coach Nick Saban took a moment on College Gameday to emphasize the significant influence Deion Sanders had on HBCU football as the show did a brief spotlight on the most anticipated HBCU games during the weekend. Saban acknowledged the often overlooked quality of football within the HBCU conferences, particularly highlighting the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and saying that Sanders left an indelible mark on during his tenure.

“The HBCU to me is a conference that gets overlooked a little bit,” Saban remarked. “I think they play some really good football, and there’s a lot of big games. No one realizes the impact that Deion Sanders had on the SWAC.”

Sanders, who enjoyed a remarkable coaching stint with Jackson State, led his teams to two consecutive SWAC championships. Under his leadership, Jackson State went undefeated in the conference during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2022, the team boasted the top defense in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), holding opponents to just 13.5 points per game, 135.3 passing yards, and 117 rushing yards per game. Sanders’ success at Jackson State also saw two of his defensive players, linebacker James Houston IV and defensive back Isaiah Bolden, make their way to the NFL.

Saban continued, “Yeah, they got a huge TV contract, which has now enabled them to upgrade the quality of their programs as well as provide better opportunities for their players to develop as people, as students and have better careers as football players.”

While Saban commended the Sanders’s impact, it is unclear of what TV contract that Saban is referring to. The only reported deal that the SWAC signed during Sanders’s tenure in the conference from September 2020 to December 2022 was a multi-year distribution deal with Byron Allen-owned HBCU GO. The financial specifics of the deal were not publicly disclosed. Also, the OTT streamer did not feature any Jackson State games in Sanders’ final season, as most of their regular-season games were showcased on ESPN platforms.

The SWAC and the MEAC, however, do have arrangements in place with ESPN to broadcast the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl but the deals predate Sanders’s time with HBCU football.

Nevertheless, Sanders undeniably elevated the profile of HBCU football, drawing new fans and attention to the sport. Saban concluded by encouraging fans to tune in to this weekend’s opening week matchups, including South Carolina State and Florida A&M, predicting they will deliver an entertaining slate filled with talented players.