Jack Quaid always wanted to play Superman, and now he's got his chance in the animated My Adventures with Superman. The Boys star reflected on his childhood as a “gigantic superhero nerd” and his role in the show.

When Jack Quaid was younger, he replaced the “S” for Superman with a “J” for Jack: “I was Super J or Super Jack,” Quaid told People.

Now Super Jack has become Superman in the show My Adventures with Superman on Adult Swim and Max. For this version of the superhero, Quaid voices a young Clark Kent. This young Clark is an aspiring reporter waiting for his big break at The Daily Planet when his powers emerge. Quaid took the preparations for the role seriously.

“I've always loved superheroes, and the fact that I've gotten to play in the Superman world, it's just been an incredible honor,” said Quaid.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But Quaid wanted to make sure he didn't revisit any recent takes of Superman. He wanted his own version to be original.

“I wanted to find my own take,” the actor said. “Everyone who’s been Superman has been absolutely wonderful, but this show had such a very specific tone, and I wanted to make sure this version of Superman really fit in this world.”

As for playing the role, it was “really fun.”

“That was really fun, defining which moments to do it and which to let a little bit more Clark shine through,” he said. “I love navigating the two sides of him, but at his core, keeping him Clark, who's just this sweet guy who genuinely wants to do good in the world and also wants to be a reporter. I think that he genuinely loves reporting and wants to do the best job that he can.”