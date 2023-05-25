The Boys and Scream (2022) star Jack Quaid has been cast in a new sci-fi thriller that’s being produced by Barbarian writer-director Zach Cregger.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that Quaid has been cast as the lead of Companion. Details including characters and plot have been kept under wraps, but the film was written by Drew Hancock and is an original idea. Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures are producing along with Roy Lee of Vertigo.

New Line had secured the rights to Companion in what’s described as a “hot horror auction” that took place at the beginning of the year. This project will keep Cregger in the New Line family, as his upcoming film Weapons is currently casting and is also a New Line project. Zach Cregger’s last film, Barbarian, was a breakout film for 20th Century/Disney in 2022. The film grossed $45 million on a small budget and was a non-IP film.

Jack Quaid — son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan — has been on the up and up in recent years. Prime Video‘s The Boys gave him a major breakout role, and he then starred in Radio Silence‘s Scream (2022). He’s also set to star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as Richard Feynman — the physicist. He has also made his way into the Star Trek universe, voicing Brad Boimier in Star Trek: Lower Decks and then reprising the role in live-action form in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which has a second season premiering on June 15.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere on June 15 on Paramount+.