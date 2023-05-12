A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, one of the best-rated games for 2023 so far, has been officially released and while the game has only been out for a few hours, we would like to share with you how long it would take to beat the latest game added to the series.

How long to beat The Legend of Zelda’s latest game?

The sequel to Nintendo Switch’s launch title continues Link’s adventures in an open-world Hyrule, this time letting Link explore floating islands and soar high in the skies above the vast lands of Hyrule. RPGs tend to take a lot of time to complete and this open-world role-playing game is not an exception to this setting. Currently, gamers are able to complete the game with the following duration.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Main Story The main story of the game would set you back around 45 to 50 hours and that only focuses on covering the main parts of the story.

Main Story with its side quests and other activities The main story with its extras such as side quests and other activities that you can go through will set you back by around 64 to 70 hours .



The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom allows a massive amount of freedom in how much you approach combat and exploration, which means that play times are bound to differ from one to the other. Some players will tend to roam around, check the scenery, and bask in the glorious space that there is in the floating islands and the vast lands of Hyrule. There are some players that would make sure that they are stocked with the proper items or brandishing the right equipment for the task. As much as story-focused players would like to proceed with the storyline as much as they could, they would take time to have what is needed for the current quest. Keep in mind that these estimates, no matter how accurate or loose they may be, would greatly differ from one player’s style to the other.

Of course, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news, updates, and events just like this How Long to Beat the Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide.