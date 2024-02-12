It may have seemed like more than it actually was.

The Super Bowl was a big one this year. I mean, it's big each year, but this time around, it seemed massive. And part of that was due to Taylor Swift.

She was an obvious part of the anticipated game, considering her attachment to Travis Kelce. Plus, she brought in new fans who probably wouldn't want to watch the NFL. There's no way to measure it, but surely a big chunk of Sunday's audience was tuned in to see glimpses of Swift.

And boy, the broadcast didn't disappoint.

The singer was shown multiple times before, throughout, and at the end of the game. Especially when (spoiler alert) her boyfriend's Kansas City Chiefs won the game with a touchdown late in overtime, 25 to 22.

So, how many times was she shown? With the help of TVLine, we have some answers.

Taylor has entered the building…

The first appearance was when Swift entered the stadium around 1:19 pm PT. She wasn't alone, either. Ice Spice and her mom, Andrea, came with her. This appearance wasn't part of the game, so we can't include it in our “official” count of the Super Bowl broadcast. But, it was the starting point for Taylor's sightings.

We'll start at the cutaway to her reaction to Post Malone's America the Beautiful. There's a cutaway to her and Blake Lively.

From there, it's mostly game reactions. Big plays, scores, disappointments — her response was covered well. Especially her downing a beer.

How many times was Taylor Swift shown during the Super Bowl game

A rough estimate is that the Cruel Summer singer was shown about a dozen times during the broadcast. If you add the before and after shots, there are more. Especially the extended (Taylor's version) makeout session between her and Kelce after the win,

It added up to about 55 seconds of her in the four hours and 18-minute broadcast.

The time that Taylor Swift was shown seemed like a good amount. It wasn't too much, wasn't too little. Swifties surely are happy, especially after the game as she locked lips with her boyfriend.