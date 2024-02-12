Chiefs' Travis Kelce sang 'You Belong With Me' for Taylor Swift at a Super Bowl afterparty.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Fransisco 49ers at the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hit the town. At an afterparty, he sang an iconic hit for the singer in a hilarious video.

You Belong With Me (Travis's Version)

In a new video posted by a Swiftie fan account, Kelce is seen at the DJ booth when a remix of “You Belong With Me” plays. Kelce immediately looks out for Swift when the titular line plays.

He allegedly took the stage the second he heard “You Belong With Me” hit the speakers. Kelce and Swift then pointed at each other during the song, the post alleges.

Travis Kelce is riding high after his third Super Bowl championship. He hauled in nine catches for 93 yards in the Chiefs' win over the 49ers last night. In the other three playoff games, Kelce hauled in three touchdowns.

Of course, Swift was in attendance at the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She was seen with the likes of Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift is currently entrenched in her most ambitious concert tour to date, the “Eras” tour. The tour commenced on March 17, 2023, with two shows in Glendale, Arizona. In a few days, she will resume her shows with a three-night stay in Melbourne, Australia.

At the Grammys, at which Swift took home Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, she announced her next album. The forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19, 2024. Post Malone and Florence and the Machine will be featured on the album.