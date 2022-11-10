By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published 17 hours ago



UFC champion Israel Adesanya made a rather hilarious but NSFW confession to Taylor Rooks during a recent interview, and it’s safe to say it had the Bleacher Report talent going “nuts.”

Rooks asked the middleweight champ about the craziest thing he needed to do in order to make weight prior to a fight. While some would expect stuff like going on a hunger strike or stripping naked to shed as much weight as possible, Adesanya had a wilder story to tell.

“I busted a nut to make weight,” Adesanya revealed, sending Rooks into laughter.

To Adesanya’s defense, he pointed out that it happened when he was young–like 20 or 21 years old–and his career was just starting. With that, he didn’t have a dietician to monitor his food intake and weight.

Making the exchange even more amusing, Taylor Rooks really had to ask, “How much does that weight,” to which Israel Adesanya cheekily responded, “Do you really wanna know?” The 33-year-old fighter went on to say he was able to take off a few grams–around 100–and made weight in the process.

One thing about this job….you never know what you’re going to hear lmao Asked Israel Adesanya the craziest thing he had to do to cut weight. We weren’t …expecting the response Full ep: https://t.co/LyyqhV0Ob9pic.twitter.com/EMPUJDbUcg — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 10, 2022

That is definitely interview gold right there, and one that Rooks (and everybody else who watched it) won’t forget any time soon.

Adesanya will be facing off against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday. And given how far he has made it in his career, we’re pretty sure he won’t need to do anything drastic to make weight.