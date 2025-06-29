In the wake of UFC 317, the MMA world is buzzing with a bold new hot take: Ilia Topuria has surpassed Conor McGregor and every other name in UFC history to become the promotion’s biggest star. It’s a claim that, even a year ago, would have sounded outlandish. But after Topuria’s electrifying run, culminating in his historic two-division championship, the numbers, the spectacle, and the global impact all point to a seismic shift in the UFC’s star power hierarchy.

Ilia Topuria’s ascent has been nothing short of spectacular. Already the UFC featherweight champion after a stunning knockout of Alexander Volkanovski, Topuria set his sights on lightweight gold. At UFC 317, he delivered on every ounce of hype, demolishing Charles Oliveira with a first-round knockout to claim the vacant lightweight belt. The win made Topuria just the tenth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions, and he did it with an undefeated record, now standing at 17-0.

What’s even more remarkable is the speed and dominance of his run. Topuria became a double champion at 28 years, 4 months, and 21 days, just 11 days older than McGregor was when he achieved the same feat. But while McGregor’s rise was marked by brash talk and historic knockouts, Topuria’s has been defined by a relentless, clinical finishing ability. He stopped Volkanovski, became the first man to finish Max Holloway, and now has knocked out Oliveira in under three minutes.

The Numbers Don’t Lie!

It’s not just Topuria’s performances that are turning heads—it’s the global phenomenon he’s become, particularly in Spain. UFC President Dana White was effusive in his praise after UFC 317, revealing that Topuria’s fight drew TV numbers in Spain on par with Rafael Nadal’s tennis matches, Formula 1 races, and Real Madrid games—even though the fight aired at 6 a.m. local time. “We have a star on our hands,” White declared, noting that Topuria’s “coming out party” was as spectacular as anyone could have imagined.

The Spanish-Georgian’s impact has been so profound that the UFC is now actively working to stage its first-ever event in Spain, a market previously untapped by the promotion. Topuria’s knockout victories have brought out the country’s sporting royalty, with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas celebrating his wins and mainstream Spanish media covering his every move. This level of crossover appeal is something even McGregor, despite his global fame, never quite achieved in a single nation outside Ireland.

The McGregor Comparison

Conor McGregor’s legacy as the UFC’s biggest star is built on his dual-division championships, his outsized personality, and his ability to draw massive crowds and PPV buys. But as McGregor’s career has faded, he hasn’t fought since 2021 and is now 36 years old, the UFC has been searching for its next transcendent figure. Topuria, at just 28, is not only undefeated but also carries himself with the same swagger and confidence that made McGregor a household name.

Topuria himself has addressed the comparisons head-on, stating, “Actually, I am bigger than him. Right now, I’m bigger than him”. He’s not alone in this assessment. UFC legends and analysts, have publicly touted Topuria as “the next Conor McGregor”, or even a superior version, thanks to his fighting record, discipline, and ability to galvanize a nation behind him. Unlike McGregor, who never defended his featherweight title, Topuria has already notched a defense against Max Holloway and then moved up to claim lightweight gold.

Topuria’s crossover appeal in Spain is fueling a new era for the UFC. His fights are now national events, drawing comparisons to the country’s most beloved sports icons. Dana White has made it clear: “When we have somebody from Spain, we want to get into Spain… we need to get to Spain and figure it out”. The UFC’s expansion into new markets is being driven by Topuria’s stardom, just as McGregor once opened the doors to Ireland and the UK.

Ilia Topuria’s rise has been meteoric, his achievements historic, and his star power undeniable. With record-breaking TV numbers, a nation behind him, and a resume that now rivals—and in some ways surpasses—Conor McGregor’s, it’s no longer hyperbole to say that Topuria is the UFC’s biggest star. As Dana White put it, “We have a star on our hands”, and perhaps, the biggest the UFC has ever seen.