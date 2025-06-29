In a moment that will echo through UFC lore for years to come, Ilia Topuria solidified himself as one of the sport’s brightest stars by flattening former champion Charles Oliveira in the first round of their UFC 317 main event to claim the vacant lightweight title and become the promotion’s newest two-division champion. The unbeaten Georgian-Spaniard, who had already reigned as featherweight king before vacating that crown, delivered a masterclass in power and precision, knocking out Oliveira at the 2:27 mark with a crushing right hand followed by a left hook for good measure, a combination that left the Brazilian legend unconscious and the T-Mobile Arena crowd in awe.

From the opening bell, Topuria’s confidence was palpable. He countered Oliveira’s early grappling advances with a hip toss that showcased his underrated grappling chops. Once back on their feet, Topuria’s jab set the stage for the fight-ending sequence, proving that his boxing is as elite as his ground game. The win not only extended Topuria’s flawless record to 17-0 but also made him just the tenth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes, feat achieved in a mere 16 months since capturing the featherweight strap.

The post-fight interview with Joe Rogan was as explosive as the fight itself. Topuria, adrenaline still coursing through his veins, wasted no time in addressing both his victory and his next target. “I already said it,” Topuria declared, his voice booming through the arena. “I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts. This is the next level of the game.” He made it clear that his prediction of a first-round knockout was not just bravado, but a promise he intended to keep, and deliver he did.

But it was Topuria’s callout of Paddy Pimblett that sent shockwaves through the MMA community. In a moment of unfiltered intensity, Topuria didn’t mince words, dropping X-rated language and issuing a direct challenge to the British lightweight sensation. “If he thinks he’s ready, come on you blonde b—-,” Topuria roared, his post-fight interview already trending on social media before the event even concluded. The energy was electric, and the crowd responded with a mix of shock and excitement.

Topuria vs. Pimblett Faceoff

The drama didn’t stop at the interview. In a scene reminiscent of the sport’s most iconic rivalries, Paddy Pimblett was summoned into the octagon for an impromptu faceoff. The crowd erupted as the two rivals stood toe-to-toe, trading barbs and shoves, their long-simmering feud boiling over in the spotlight. Pimblett, grinning ear to ear, didn’t back down. “That was a heavy knockout, but you will never knock me out. I’d finish you,” he fired back, setting the stage for what could be the most anticipated lightweight clash since Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC President Dana White, while impressed by the night’s theatrics, admitted the faceoff “should’ve never happened,” especially with Topuria’s family in the cage. But even White couldn’t deny the undeniable: Topuria vs. Pimblett is now the fight the world wants to see.

Why Topuria vs. Pimblett Is the Next Superfight

The rivalry between Topuria and Pimblett is years in the making. Their first altercation occurred at a hotel before UFC London in 2022, and the tension has only escalated since. Pimblett, riding high after a decisive win over Michael Chandler in April, is ranked eighth in the division and has become one of the UFC’s most marketable stars. Topuria, meanwhile, has established himself as a pound-for-pound elite, with a highlight reel featuring knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two of the sport’s all-time greats.

Topuria has made it clear that he wants Pimblett next, but only if the Liverpudlian earns his shot with one more win. “In a perfect world? Paddy would get a win and then we would fight,” Topuria told reporters. “Of course, I would finish him, but I would enjoy that fight, because that’s one of those where you have two guys that really want to fight with each other.” Topuria’s manager, Jose Diaz, has even likened the potential matchup to McGregor vs. Aldo, envisioning a global press tour and a level of hype rarely seen in the sport.

The parallels between Topuria-Pimblett and McGregor-Khabib are impossible to ignore. Both pairs represent a clash of cultures, personalities, and fighting styles. McGregor and Khabib’s feud transcended the sport, capturing the imagination of casual fans and hardcore enthusiasts alike. Topuria and Pimblett, with their larger-than-life personas and undeniable charisma, are poised to do the same.

What sets this potential showdown apart is the genuine animosity between the two. Topuria and Pimblett have traded barbs, shoves, and even a hotel altercation. The narrative writes itself: the unbeaten, cocky champion versus the brash, fan-favorite challenger. It’s a recipe for a blockbuster event that could shatter pay-per-view records and cement Topuria’s status as the face of the UFC’s new era.

What’s Next for Topuria?

With the lightweight belt now around his waist, Topuria has a target on his back. While Pimblett appears to be the frontrunner for his first title defense, other contenders like Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje are also in the mix. But Topuria’s vision is clear: he wants Pimblett, and he wants the fight to be as big as possible.

“I don’t care if it’s entertaining to watch; it simply shouldn’t have occurred,” Dana White said of the post-fight faceoff. “But the fans want it, and that’s what matters.” The UFC’s matchmakers now face the enviable task of capitalizing on this red-hot rivalry.

Ilia Topuria’s knockout of Charles Oliveira was more than just a championship victory, it was a statement. In less than three minutes, he announced his arrival as one of the sport’s true elite and set the stage for what could be the biggest fight in lightweight history. The war of words with Paddy Pimblett inside the octagon was just the beginning.

With both men eager to settle their score, and the MMA world watching with bated breath, Topuria vs. Pimblett is shaping up to be the must-see event of the year, a clash of titans that will define the next chapter of UFC history.