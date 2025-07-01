The MMA world is buzzing after UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis appeared to inadvertently leak a blockbuster co-main event for UFC 319. In a casual moment captured on video, Du Plessis named Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje as the penultimate bout for the August 16 PPV in Chicago, a fight with massive implications for the lightweight title picture.

According to Du Plessis, the UFC 319 co-main event will see Paddy Pimblett square off against Justin Gaethje in what is widely expected to be a No. 1 contender bout in the lightweight division. The winner would likely earn the next shot at newly crowned lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, who claimed the vacant belt with a knockout victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

“It’s going to be a big card, the co-main event is Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. That’s an awesome fight. Awesome fight.”

We have confirmed Pimblett vs Gaethje as our co main event @realkevink @BigMarcel24 pic.twitter.com/2UNCcpZ6TK — 46 DAYS UNTIL DRICUS CRUSHES KHAMZATS DREAM👑🇿🇦 (@JustinHerronUFC) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the UFC has yet to officially confirm the matchup, Du Plessis’ position atop the card lends credibility to his comments. Both Pimblett and Gaethje have been tight-lipped about their next moves, fueling speculation that this high-stakes clash is indeed in the works.

Lightweight Title Picture

The timing of this rumored bout is significant. After Topuria’s title-winning performance, he and Pimblett engaged in a heated faceoff inside the Octagon, hinting at a potential grudge match for the belt. However, UFC President Dana White quickly poured cold water on those plans, stating that a Pimblett-Topuria title fight was not in the works and expressing frustration over the impromptu faceoff.

Ilia Topuria's post-fight interview was electrifying! He dropped some X-rated words and wasn’t shy about calling out Paddy Pimblett for his first title defense! Can you imagine the intensity of a Paddy Pimblett vs. Topuria showdown? It’s shaping up to be an incredible fight that… pic.twitter.com/e3EwGguDn1 — mandela.nelson21 (@mandelanelson21) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gaethje, meanwhile, has made it clear that he would only return for a title shot, and his manager has even floated the possibility of retirement if he’s passed over. A win over Pimblett, however, would almost certainly cement Gaethje’s status as the division’s top contender.

Pimblett, fresh off a career-best TKO of Michael Chandler at UFC 314, has surged into the lightweight top six and is riding a wave of momentum. He’s also publicly stated that Gaethje is the most likely next opponent, though he remains open to facing Topuria if the opportunity arises.

UFC 319 Confirmed Fights

While the co-main event is still technically a rumor, the main event for UFC 319 is set in stone: Dricus du Plessis will defend his middleweight title against the undefeated and fearsome Khamzat Chimaev. This matchup pits two of the division’s most dangerous finishers against each other in a bout that could redefine the 185-pound hierarchy.

Confirmed fights for UFC 319 include:

Middleweight Title Main Event: Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

Middleweight: Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Lightweight: King Green vs. Diego Ferreira

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez

Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich

The card marks the UFC’s return to Chicago’s United Center for the first time since 2019, promising a stacked night of action for Midwest fight fans.

What’s at Stake for Pimblett and Gaethje?

If the Pimblett vs. Gaethje fight is made official, it will be one of the most anticipated lightweight clashes in recent memory. For Gaethje, a win would silence any doubts about his place atop the division and likely guarantee him a shot at Topuria’s title. For Pimblett, victory would not only validate his rapid rise but also set up a grudge match with Topuria, with whom he shares a well-documented rivalry dating back to a 2022 altercation in London.

The rumored matchup also leaves top contender Arman Tsarukyan on the outside looking in, as he remains unbooked following his withdrawal from UFC 311.

While fans should await official confirmation from the UFC, Dricus du Plessis’ leak has set the MMA community alight with anticipation. Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje as the UFC 319 co-main event would be a seismic addition to an already loaded card, with the winner poised to challenge Ilia Topuria for lightweight gold.