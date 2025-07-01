The UFC landscape has shifted dramatically in the wake of UFC 317, as Ilia Topuria, the newly crowned lightweight champion, has officially claimed the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, overtaking former lightweight king Islam Makhachev. This seismic change follows Topuria’s electrifying first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira, a result that not only cemented his status as a two-division champion but also signaled the dawn of a new era in mixed martial arts.

A Star-Making Performance at UFC 317

Topuria (17-0) entered UFC 317 with the confidence of a man who had already seen his destiny. Facing Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, Topuria delivered on his pre-fight promise by knocking out the Brazilian legend just two and a half minutes into the first round. The right hand that sent Oliveira crashing to the canvas was a statement, not just to the division, but to the entire sport.

Ilia Topuria KO's Charles Oliveira to become the Lightweight UFC Champion of the world!! #UFC317

With this victory, Topuria became the 10th fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two weight classes, and notably, the first to do so while maintaining an undefeated record. It was a feat achieved with an efficiency and dominance that drew immediate comparisons to Conor McGregor’s historic run, but with a growing consensus that Topuria’s recent body of work may be even more impressive.

The Pound-for-Pound Shake-Up

The UFC’s latest rankings update reflects the magnitude of Topuria’s achievement. He leaps two spots to seize the top position in the pound-for-pound list, pushing Islam Makhachev, who had held the No. 1 spot, down to second place. Merab Dvalishvili rounds out the top three, while Alexandre Pantoja’s own stellar run at flyweight sees him rise to No. 5.

Ilia Topuria is officially the UFC's new No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. Topuria moves up two spots to take the top position, ahead of Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili, in the rankings update following #UFC317. Alexandre Pantoja also bumps up four spots to No. 5.

This reshuffling is more than symbolic. The pound-for-pound rankings are a measure of a fighter’s dominance across all divisions, and Topuria’s resume now boasts consecutive knockouts over featherweight icons Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, followed by his destruction of Oliveira at lightweight. In the eyes of many, including former pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman, Topuria’s run is unparalleled in today’s MMA landscape.

“I give Ilia Topuria pound-for-pound,” Usman said. “Who has shown all the skill sets, all the facets of the game, as well as he has and still put them away with his hands?”

Islam Makhachev’s reign as the pound-for-pound leader was marked by technical brilliance and a string of dominant title defenses at lightweight. However, his recent vacating of the lightweight belt, ahead of a planned move to welterweight, opened the door for Topuria’s ascent. Makhachev’s record (27-1) and his victories over elite competition remain impressive, but the momentum and star power now belong to Topuria.

Despite this, Makhachev’s legacy is secure. He remains the No. 1 contender at lightweight and is still ranked No. 2 pound-for-pound, with the potential to reclaim the top spot should he capture gold in a new division or return to lightweight for a super-fight.

Topuria’s meteoric rise is the product of both skill and timing. Since debuting in the UFC in 2020, he has dispatched a who’s who of contenders with a blend of knockout power and grappling acumen. His signature victories include:

Charles Oliveira (UFC 317, June 2025): First-round KO for the lightweight title.

Max Holloway (UFC 308, October 2024): Third-round KO, first to ever finish Holloway by strikes.

Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 298, February 2024): Second-round KO to claim the featherweight belt.

Topuria vacated the featherweight title earlier this year, citing weight-cutting difficulties and a desire to pursue greatness at lightweight. The move has paid off spectacularly, as he now stands atop the UFC’s most competitive division and the entire sport.

Topuria’s coronation as the pound-for-pound king is more than a personal triumph; it’s a moment that reinvigorates the UFC. With Jon Jones retired and other divisions in flux, Topuria’s blend of charisma, finishing ability, and undefeated record makes him the global star the UFC has been searching for.

The lightweight division is now wide open, with potential challengers like Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan, and even a returning Makhachev looming on the horizon. For now, however, Ilia Topuria sits alone at the pinnacle — the undisputed lightweight champion and the UFC’s new pound-for-pound king.

As the MMA world recalibrates, one thing is clear, the Topuria era has begun.