The UFC lightweight division was shaken to its core at UFC 317, where Ilia Topuria delivered on his promise with a thunderous first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira to become the new undisputed lightweight champion. The aftermath has been just as seismic, with Justin Gaethje issuing a retirement ultimatum if he doesn’t get the next title shot, prompting a bold response from UFC president Dana White. With contenders like Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett also circling, the question of who deserves the next crack at Topuria is more contentious than ever.

Gaethje’s Ultimatum and Dana White’s Response

Justin Gaethje, long considered one of the most exciting fighters in MMA, has made it clear: it’s title shot or bust. According to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Gaethje is prepared to retire if he isn’t granted the next opportunity to fight for the lightweight belt. Abdelaziz stated, “If I’m not fighting for the title, I’ll just retire. Justin is a man of strong principles, and he conveyed this to me just yesterday”.

Dana White, never one to shy away from controversy, responded to Gaethje’s ultimatum with characteristic bluntness, telling the former interim champ that if he wants to retire, he should do so. White’s stance underscores the UFC’s long-held position: no fighter, regardless of their tenure or fan appeal, is bigger than the promotion itself.

Ilia Topuria Is The New King at 155

Ilia Topuria’s rise has been meteoric. After conquering the featherweight division, Topuria relinquished his 145-pound title and set his sights on lightweight gold. At UFC 317, he faced former champion Charles Oliveira, a man with the most finishes and submissions in UFC history. Despite Oliveira’s experience and size advantage, Topuria’s speed and power proved decisive. A crisp right hand followed by a devastating left hook ended Oliveira’s night in the first round, making Topuria a two-division champion and extending his undefeated record to 17-0.

Topuria’s post-fight celebration was short-lived, as he immediately called out Paddy Pimblett, reigniting a rivalry that dates back to a heated hotel altercation in 2022. Pimblett, now ranked eighth after a statement win over Michael Chandler, entered the octagon for a tense face-off with the new champion.

Who Should Get the Next Title Shot?

Justin Gaethje: The Veteran’s Claim

Gaethje’s case for a title shot is strong. He has won three of his last four fights, including a highlight-reel knockout of Dustin Poirier and a recent decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. He has also stepped up for the UFC on short notice multiple times, earning a reputation as a company man and perennial action fighter. However, he was passed over for the vacant title fight at UFC 317, which has fueled his frustration and ultimatum.

Arman Tsarukyan: The Dangerous Dark Horse

Arman Tsarukyan, who served as the official backup for UFC 317, is another top contender. He boasts a four-fight winning streak (with a controversial loss to Mateusz Gamrot in the mix) and recently scored a split decision win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. Tsarukyan’s only recent setback was pulling out of a title eliminator due to injury, which may have cost him some favor with UFC brass. Despite this, his skill set and youth make him a legitimate threat to anyone in the division.

Paddy Pimblett: The Fight Everyone Wants To See

Paddy Pimblett has quickly become one of the UFC’s most marketable stars. With a perfect 7-0 UFC record and a recent TKO over Michael Chandler, Pimblett’s momentum is undeniable. Topuria himself has said Pimblett is “one fight away” from a title shot, suggesting a win over another top contender could secure him the opportunity. Still, with his current ranking at eighth, many purists argue he needs one more signature win before challenging for gold.

The lightweight division is stacked, and the UFC faces a classic dilemma: reward the veteran (Gaethje), the surging contender (Tsarukyan), or the box office draw (Pimblett).

Gaethje brings name value, a fan-friendly style, and a legitimate claim based on recent performances.

brings name value, a fan-friendly style, and a legitimate claim based on recent performances. Tsarukyan is perhaps the most deserving on merit, but lacks the mainstream appeal of his rivals.

is perhaps the most deserving on merit, but lacks the mainstream appeal of his rivals. Pimblett offers the biggest potential payday and a ready-made rivalry with Topuria, but may not have the résumé to justify a title shot just yet.

Dana White’s hardline response to Justin Gaethje’s ultimatum signals that no fighter is indispensable. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria’s reign as lightweight champion begins with a host of hungry contenders vying for their shot. Whether the UFC opts for meritocracy, star power, or a blend of both, the next title fight promises fireworks.